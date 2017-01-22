WWE Rumors: John Cena no longer winning the WWE World Championship at the Royal Rumble 2017?

John Cena and his fans look like they will have to wait for his historic 16th WWE world title.

AJ Styles to retain the WWE World Championship at the Rumble?

What’s the story?

According to the latest round of rumours coming out of the WWE grapevine, John Cena looks like he’s no longer scheduled to defeat AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble 2017. The rumours doing the rounds for the last few weeks suggested that the Royal Rumble had been earmarked for John Cena to win his 16th WWE World Championship. That no longer looks to be the case.

In case you didn’t know

John Cena and AJ Styles’ rivalry goes back to the middle of 2016. So far, Cena and Style have faced one another twice in singles action with Styles being victorious on both occasions. Cena recently came back from time off from the WWE to challenge Styles to a title match at the Royal Rumble 2017. Styles has taunted Cena for his failure to beat the ‘Phenomenal One’ in the run-up to their title match at the Rumble.

There were also rumours that Cena would be facing the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 and those plans seem to have been put on the backburner too.

The heart of the matter

Once the Cena vs Styles match for the WWE World Championship was announced for the Royal Rumble, it seemed obvious that Cena would finally get a win back over Styles and also claim his 16th world title. However, the latest reports from WWE suggest that Vince McMahon has changed his mind about the outcome of this match once again and it looks like Styles may remain the WWE World Champion heading into Elimination Chamber in February.

What’s next?

John Cena will challenge AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble 2017. Regardless of who wins, the two will most certainly tear the house down at the Alamodome on the 29th of January and continue their feud into Elimination Chamber.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although we understand how historic John Cena’s 16th world title win will be, it isn’t a good time to take the title off AJ Styles. Styles has been on fire for SmackDown Live and has essentially carried the blue brand since the brand split along with former WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz. Styles deserves to go into Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com