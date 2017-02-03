WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe vs. Triple H a possible WrestleMania match

Who will face Triple H at WrestleMania?

Will Seth Rollins or Samoa Joe face the King of Kings at WrestleMania?

What’s the story?

Cage Side Seats reports that the WWE is currently considering backup plans for WrestleMania 33 if Seth Rollins is unable to wrestle Triple H.

One of the ideas being pitched is for Samoa Joe to face Triple H instead. Triple H was also rumoured to be adamant about having a WrestleMania match because of his connection to NXT and the Performance Center.

In case you didn’t know...

The original plans for WrestleMania were a match between Triple H and Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 33 until news broke about Rollins reinjuring his knee on Monday Night Raw. Rollins suffered his initial knee injury in 2015 when he tore his ACL, MCL and medial meniscus at a house show weeks before Survivor Series.

The injury that Rollins sustained this past Monday was another torn MCL with an approximated recovery time of eight weeks. The injury occured when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Rollins.

The Heart of the Matter

Both Triple H and Samoa Joe tweeted about the Rollins injury in character, as a likely move to set up a potential match between the two. If Rollins isn’t able to compete by WrestleMania 33, then a match between The Samoan Submission Machine and The Cerebral Assassin may be the WWE’s best backup option.

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

Aside from Joe and Rollins, there’s no one else who has a viable connection to Triple H that can be utilised for a storyline, so it needs to be one of the two men.

What’s next?

WrestleMania 33 will take place at Camping World Stadium on April 2, 2017; about 8 weeks from now. With WrestleMania and Rollins’ recovery time so close to each other, there’s really no telling what direction they could go in.

While the proposed recovery time is about eight weeks, there’s no guarantee that Rollins will be ready by then. And as they get closer to WrestleMania they will need to determine what the best course of action is.

Sportskeeda’s take

The match between Triple H and Seth Rollins has been in the works for two years now and could very well be missed again. With the severity of Rollins’ knee injury in 2015, re-injury was always a possibility and it has come to pass.

Luck may be on Rollins’ side if he can get well enough to fix his knee issues enough for his WrestleMania match, but there’s also a strong possibility that Rollins may just have to wait until after WrestleMania to resume his feud with Triple H.

If that does happen, then at least Joe can benefit from the situation with a potential victory against Triple H at WrestleMania and go from an incredible debut to an incredible victory.

