WWE Rumors: WWE contacting former female talent for Wrestlemania 33

Some of the biggest names that the WWE's women's division has ever seen are being contacted for a potential return at Wrestlemania.

by Mike Diaz News 03 Feb 2017, 12:20 IST

With WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte currently dominating in the women’s division, the WWE appears to be reaching out to former WWE talent in order to make an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

What’s the story?

It’s no secret that current Monday Night RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte is dominating the women’s division as of late, after having downed perennial contenders such as Sasha Banks and Bayley during her current title run. According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, it appears the WWE could be dipping into its past talent pool in search of a new challenger for Charlotte Flair’s throne.

In case you didn’t know...

Charlotte is currently rumored to be taking on Bayley, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania 33, in what is expected to be a Fatal Four Way match for the RAW Women’s Title. If these rumors are true, however, that may have to change.

The heart of the matter:

WON has been reporting that ‘women superstars of the past’ are being contacted for a Wrestlemania 33 spot, but no specific names were given. Names such as Lita, Trish Stratus, and Jazz. Lita has done some work for the WWE lately on pre and post-show on the WWE Network, but that has since been discontinued. Trish may have been a possibility but it is looking unlikely now due to the fact that she just gave birth. Jazz is the biggest possibility of the three as she is still competing today on the independent circuit.

What’s next?

Again no news on what names the WWE has been contacting to try and come aboard for one last hoorah at Wrestlemania, but who would you like to see make an emphatic return at Orlando?

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Seeing Lita back inside the ring is long overdue in my opinion, and a return from Jazz would also be a great return as well. If the women’s main event between Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax remained the same, however, that wouldn’t be a let down either at it is already a great match.

