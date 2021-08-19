Saina Nehwal is my inspiration for her achievements: Pramod Bhagat

Top-ranked para badminton player Pramod Bhagat is on a single point agenda ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 – to win a gold medal for India.

Putting in hard yards with national coach Gaurav Khanna, Pramod Bhagat has left no stone unturned in his preparation and is gunning for glory at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021.

Idolizing Saina Nehwal for her achievements and for inspiring a generation of people to dream about winning a medal on the Olympic stage in badminton, Pramod Bhagat has been on a roll of late.

In the 2018 Asian Para Games, Pramod Bhagat won two medals – a gold and a bronze, and topped it up with two gold medals and one silver medal at the IWAS World games in 2019.

Pramod Bhagat continued his good form and clinched two gold medals at the BWF Para World Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzerland in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc and Pramod Bhagat started off from where he left off at the Dubai Para Badminton Championship, the only tournament of the current year.

However, Pramod Bhagat is not bogged down with all the adversities. He has been working hard on his physical and mental strength along with his strategies. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Pramod Bhagat opened up on a variety of topics.

Here are the excerpts from the interaction with Pramod Bhagat:

Pramod Bhagat on how he chose badminton

As a child, I loved cricket and was a proud opening batsman in local tournaments. In my teens, though, I developed a new-found liking for badminton. It was not very popular back in the early 2000, but I was fascinated by it. As a 14-year-old, I would finish my studies to quickly go to a nearby playground to watch my school seniors play in makeshift outdoor courts.

When everyone would watch TV in the evenings, I would go and watch badminton. I was then introduced to my first coach, SP Das, who has shaped me as a professional para-athlete. He was my first mentor. I used to play outdoors, while it was an indoor sport professionally. He was the one who helped me make that shift, and eventually became an international player.

On preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics

I have been training very hard with national coach Gaurav Khanna. We have been working especially on my physical fitness and strokes, we have been practicing almost eight to nine hours a day with just one intention of winning an Olympic gold for the country. We are also working hard on mental fitness as we think it is a very important aspect especially at such a big stage.

The recently concluded Dubai Para Badminton tournament has helped us identify where we are lacking and we have got enough time to work on those. As of now I am very confident and in a good form and with the right mindset.

Toughest competitor Pramod Bhagat expects at the Paralympics

There will be pressure on me to win the gold medal in both singles and mixed doubles where I am partnering with Palak Kohli. There has always been pressure on me to win and that has been my biggest motivator and has also pushed me to succeed and be at the top of my game.

Every game is going to be a challenge and I have been practicing very hard the past few years working not only on my game but also on my physique, stamina and strategy. If I had to name a player who has always pushed me to the limit, it would be England’s Daniel Bethel.

Pramod Bhagat's inspiration in badminton

My biggest inspiration is Sachin Tendulkar, he is my role model. I try and model myself the way he conducts himself on and off the field. He has inspired me in many ways, the way he trains, the concentration levels, I have learnt a lot watching him.

My inspiration in badminton is Saina Nehwal. What she has achieved for Indian badminton is unparalleled. She has inspired a generation of people to take up the sport. I also hope that I leave a legacy which inspires young people to take up badminton as a sport. To see players like PV Sindhu and others making inroads at the international level is a big boost to the sport in the country.

On conditions in Japan and adaptability

We have played and trained in Japan a lot, so we know what to expect in terms of conditions. However, since it’s the first Paralympics where badminton is being introduced there will always be pressure to perform. As athletes we are always trained to adjust our games according to our opponents and environment. All of us have really worked hard and have done a detailed study on our opponents which we will use to our advantage.

