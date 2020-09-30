10 AEW stars who will become World Champion one day

AEW has hit the scene running over the past two years, and whether you like them or not, it's safe to say that the depth and excitement surrounding professional wrestling hasn't been this good in two decades. There are still plenty of criticisms to be sent towards Tony Khan's brand new promotion. But for the most part, it feels like they are trying to present a wrestling promotion for the fans, and it seems that they've been successful in every possible way to this point.

The focus of All Elite Wrestling has obviously been the coveted gold in the form of the AEW World Championship, and to this point, there have only been two Champions; 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho, and the current reigning, defending Champion, Jon Moxley. It seems like AEW are doing it the right way, in making their top Championship the most important and coveted thing in the world, and it doesn't look like they will be hot-shotting the belt anytime soon, so winning this honor will likely be reserved for only a select few.

While the roster will undoubtedly change and develop over time, with the way it sits now, we can somewhat accurately try and depict the future. So the following 10 AEW stars are ones that will be at the top of the All Elite Wrestling mountain over the next few years.

#10 Sammy Guevara could become AEW World Champion

Sammy Guevara is already touted to be the next breakout star

When it was announced that Sammy Guevara would compete in the first-ever Dynamite match, few people outside of hardcore fans knew who he was, but by the end of the night, it became abundantly clear that AEW had huge plans in store for the young star. He was partnered with Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Proud & Powerful, forming the Inner Circle. From that point onwards, The Spanish God has nailed it every single time he's been on television (a certain match with Matt Hardy aside, of course).

He's not the biggest performer, but given his charisma, talent, and athleticism, it's only a matter of time until The Inner Circle implodes, and it's evident that Sammy will be the breakout star of the group. While it may be a while until they begin building him to face Mox (or perhaps someone on this list who takes the title from him), but when it does, if AEW want Sammy to be a babyface, he'll be The Best Ever.