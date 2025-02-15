2 Heel turns and 1 face turn that could happen at AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW Grand Slam Australia is right around the corner and the tension is palpable among the fans. There are a lot of plot twists that can happen at the event.

Ad

One of the main reasons why there is so much excitement among the fans is because it is taking place in Australia. AEW has a lot of hometown heroes like Toni Storm and Harley Cameron who are from Australia and that adds an extra layer of excitement for the fans.

While the matches are set in stone, the fans could be in store for a few surprises at the event. In this article, we will take a look at two potential heel turns and one face turn that could happen at Grand Slam Australia.

Ad

Trending

#3. Luther turns heel and sides with Mariah May

Mariah May is embroiled in a heated rivalry with hometown hero Toni Storm. From being a protege of Storm, Mariah has gone on to become the AEW Women’s Champion. As their feud took shape, it was given another boost when Storm realigned with Luther again recently.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, for the story to continue, there needs to be a surprise factor. That is why there is a chance that Luther could turn heel to side with Mariah May and in the process, turn on Toni Storm. It will no doubt be something that would shock a lot of fans and Toni herself but some see it happening in Toni's home country.

#2. Saraya returns to AEW as a face

Saraya has been away from the squared circle for a long time. During that time, a lot has changed in AEW. However, the one constant that hasn't changed is Mercedes Mone being the TBS Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya recently revealed that her contract would be up in September and she also expressed her wish to take on Mercedes Mone. With Mone putting her TBS Title on the line against Harley Cameron, there is a good chance that she could retain the title. After the match, Saraya could make an emphatic return as a face and lay down the challenge to Mercedes.

#1. ⁠Jay White turns heel

Jon Moxley has managed to change a lot of people and one of them is Jay White. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star was oscillating between being a face and a heel but his team-up with Adam Copeland to take on Moxley and Castagnoli has put him firmly on the side of the faces.

Ad

Expand Tweet

But there could be a catch. White is in this for himself and he can't let Cope take all the spotlight in this feud. Hence, there is a very big chance that White could turn on Copeland during or after the match and turn heel. Also given the fact that he is from New Zealand, a heel turn will definitely elicit a nuclear reaction from the raucous Australian crowd inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback