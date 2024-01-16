2-Time RAW Tag Team champion defends Deonna Purrazzo from body shamers: "AEW fans are very fortunate to have her"

On the January 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo made her official debut for the promotion. Upon her arrival at the Jacksonville-based promotion, Purrazzo confronted Mariah May and announced she would be a part of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

While Purrazzo's debut and segment received a great reaction overall, certain fans began body-shaming her on social media. Since this act came to light, several fans and stars have come to the 29-year-old superstar's defense. One such star who defended Purrazzo is Brian Myers.

On social media platform X, Myers shared a post with a photo of Deonna Purrazzo and his daughter. He also wrote Purrazzo is absolutely beautiful, and mentioned she is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He added that AEW fans are lucky to have her.

Myers wrote:

"I’d just like to say that @DeonnaPurrazzo is absolutely beautiful. One the BEST women’s wrestlers in the entire world. And, most of all a really great person. @AEW fans are very fortunate to have her."

Expand Tweet

Purrazzo responded to this post from Myers by saying she loves him and his family. The American wrestler also expressed her liking for the photo shared. Several fans also commented in support of Purrazzo under the TNA Superstar's post.

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo herself slammed trollers in a post recently

While several wrestling personalities and fans came out to defend Deonna Purrazzo after she was being body-shamed, the superstar herself did not hold back. Purrazzo made sure to slam her trollers by giving them quite the response on social media.

In a tweet on social media platform X, Purrazzo mentioned she was not bothered about what the trollers had to say. Further, she went on to list her achievements inside and outside the ring and also added her husband thinks she is beautiful regardless of her size. The AEW star wrote:

You can view the post here:

“Oh, I’ve already seen it. I had a cry then I realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body 2) others perception of me. I am a 5x World Champion. I have worked with nearly every major company in the world. I am one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Furthermore, I just earned my bachelors degree. I am looking to start a Master’s program. AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY, I have a husband who thinks I am beautiful whether I’m a size S or M. (I’ve never ever been a size S.) They are entitled to their opinion and I’m entitled to tell them to kiss this FAT a**."

Expand Tweet

Deonna Purrazzo's tweet on social media was the perfect way to shut down trollers. Given that Purazzo has not let this incident affect her in any way, it will be interesting to see what she does in the coming weeks on AEW.

