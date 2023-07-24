2-time WWE Champion's nine-year-old streak is broken! Last lost two straight matches against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has ended the streaks of many or simply brought down the greats of the industry. Just recently, a certain former AEW World Champion broke his own streak of never losing two consecutive matches for the past nine years, with The Tribal Chief being the last to do it.

CM Punk has won way more than the majority of his matches in AEW. He had only lost five matches in total, and three of those were during an episode of Collision. Two of those losses were consecutive losses, the first being against Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals, and the second came this week on Collision against Ricky Starks again and Christian Cage in tag team action.

This was the first time in nine years that he had lost consecutive matches. The last time this occurred was back in January 2014. He faced Roman Reigns in singles action on Monday Night RAW that week and lost.

Later that week on SmackDown, he took on The Shield along with Billy Gun and Road Dogg of D-Generation X and suffered his second straight loss that same week.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Roman Reigns could be the one to break all-time titles record

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle knows what it's like to compete with the greats. In his iconic career, he was one of the first to take and feud with the young John Cena, who is now tied with Ric Flair for the most titles in WWE history with 16.

While speaking on his The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist talked about Roman Reigns and whether he had the potential to surpass John Cena. He mentioned how he sees the Tribal Chief breaking the record, however, he needed to stay with the company the whole time and not go to Hollywood like how John Cena, The Rock, and some others have done.

"He’s [Roman Reigns] going to break the record. If he doesn’t skip and go to Hollywood and become a movie star, which I think he’s going to do," Angle said.

The Tribal Chief is currently the biggest thing WWE has today. He has been an integral part of this decade and has built himself up for success.

How long that will last, we aren't sure, but it's safe to say that his accolades will definitely speak for himself.

