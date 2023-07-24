WWE Hall of Famer believes John Cena's world title record will be broken, but not by Charlotte Flair

Between John Cena and Charlotte Flair, there are 30 WWE World Championships. Three more wins and The Queen will surpass one of the biggest names in sports entertainment worldwide. That said, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes Roman Reigns could do it as well.

Roman Reigns is a six-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship four times and the Universal Championship twice. His current run is the longest reign of modern times. The Tribal Chief unified both titles at WrestleMania 38 last year when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer commented on the SmackDown superstar's potential to surpass John Cena's iconic 16 title wins. However, in order to do so, Reigns has to remain in WWE and not make a move to Hollywood:

"He’s [Roman Reigns] going to break the record. If he doesn’t skip and go to Hollywood and become a movie star, which I think he’s going to do," Angle said. [H/T: Bodyslam.net]

Roman Reigns is already at a point in his career where he does only selected shows. Needless to say, he might just be the most iconic name of this century, who carved out a legacy in WWE like no other after.

John Cena says he would personally congratulate the 37-year-old WWE star if she surpasses the record

Charlotte Flair will compete for the Women's Championship against Asuka and Bianca Belair in a highly anticipated triple threat showdown at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. If The Queen came out victorious, it would mark her 15th title win.

John Cena committed not long ago during an interview on HappySadConfused podcast that he would be present alongside Ric Flair on the occasion of Charlotte Flair winning a 17th world title:

"I do like the legacy that Charlotte [Flair] sis creating for herself. I know Ric Flair had said something about if she were to win a 17th championship, we should be there, both to shake her hand and I got to see Ric recently and tell him that if that happens, we will both be there because I think that's tremendous," John Cena said.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/8ZUcDhpmld If Charlotte Flair was to win her 17th world title, John Cena says Ric Flair and himself will be there to shake her hand

It's also worth noting that John Cena himself is only one title win away from breaking the all-time record currently tied between him and Ric Flair. He last challenged for a world title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Should the poster boy of WWE during the late Aughts and early 10s break the record himself? Sound off in the comments section below.

