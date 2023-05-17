John Cena has personally committed to an iconic moment featuring 37-year-old current WWE Superstar

WWE legend John Cena recently shared that he would personally congratulate 14-time women's champion Charlotte Flair if she beats his and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's world title record.

Both Cena and The Nature Boy currently hold the WWE record of 16 world championship reigns. For several years, fans have speculated who will break the record. Given Ric Flair's age and his retirement, he is out of the question. Cena has forayed into Hollywood and is unlikely to vie for the record anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has 14 world title wins in WWE, which piqued many fans' interest. This means she will most likely break her father and Cena's milestone soon.

While speaking on Josh Horowitz's HappySadConfused podcast, the former WWE Champion confessed that if The Queen surpassed him to win 17 world titles and created a historic moment, he would be present alongside Ric Flair to congratulate her.

"I do like the legacy that Charlotte [Flair]sis creating for herself. I know Ric Flair had said something about if she were to win a 17th championship, we should be there, both to shake her hand and I got to see Ric recently and tell him that if that happens, we will both be there because I think that's tremendous," John Cena said. [H/T BodySlam.net]

John Cena praised Roman Reigns, claiming he helped other WWE stars

The multi-time world champion recently praised current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, suggesting he has produced more superstars on his path to victory.

During a Busted Open Radio podcast, Cena applauded The Tribal Chief for developing and being exclusive with his heel character.

"I love that Roman did it his way. He did it his own way by crafting his own personality. He did it as a way by redefining what it is to be at the tip of the spear. He is there selectively. He has made himself exclusive, and in doing so, he's brought like eight people with him. He's allowed the whole Bloodline to get over," John Cena said.

Currently, The Leader of Cenation is headed to Hollywood for the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. It remains to be seen if the former world champion will return to the Stamford-based company for a 17th world title shot.

