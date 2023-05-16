WWE legend praises Roman Reigns; claims the star has helped a lot more superstars than he could

John Cena recently appreciated current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, claiming he has created more superstars on his way to success.

The Tribal Chief and The Leader of the Cenation crossed paths at SummerSlam 2021. Cena was on a mission to become a 17-time world champion and give Reigns and The Bloodline members a life lesson. However, all said and done, the champion successfully retained his title and sent the WWE legend back to Hollywood.

Currently, John Cena is promoting his new film Fast X, the 10th product of the Fast and Furious franchise. On his way to endorsement, he made a pit stop on the Busted Open Radio and praised The Tribal Chief for drawing up, exploring, and being exclusive with his character.

The 46-year-old also shared that Roman Reigns has put over other members of The Bloodline, including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, during his fruitful run in WWE.

"I love that Roman did it his way. He did it his own way by crafting his own personality. He did it as a way by redefining what it is to be at the tip of the spear. He is there selectively. He has made himself exclusive, and in doing so, he's brought like eight people with him. He's allowed the whole Bloodline to get over," Cena said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

John Cena points out the difference between Roman Reigns and Ric Flair

During the same interview, the 16-time world champion claimed that, unlike WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Head of The Table could stretch his wings and take emerging stars under his wings.

John Cena shared that The Nature Boy always had the center of attention of The Four Horsemen. However, Roman Reigns, despite being the top champion, his Bloodline storyline has a beautiful and rich narrative.

"Roman's ability to be that good, to spread his energy so thin that he makes other talents, and do it exclusive. That's the difference between Ric [Flair]. Ric was always the centerpiece. Roman has off days. but he's still there, like, his presence is so great. I think that's never been done. I've never seen anything like it," John Cena added. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

The Tribal Chief is nearing 1000 days as the world champion ahead of WWE Night of Champions. Reigns would likely continue his supremacy on SmackDown, given that a new World Heavyweight Championship is on Monday Night RAW.

What did you think of John Cena appreciating Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

