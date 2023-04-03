2-time WWE Champion's return could force Bloodline member to turn on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns shocked the wrestling industry last night when he retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against fan-favorite Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief will likely move on to dealing with issues within The Bloodlines, but if rumors of a former 2-time WWE Champion's debut are true, he might just have to take on Paul Heyman himself.

The promotion teased a betrayal from Heyman when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2022, but instead, the veteran manager sided with Roman Reigns. Over the years, Paul Heyman has managed many former WWE Champions, and one of the most dangerous former "Heyman Guys" is undoubtedly CM Punk.

Rumors of Punk's potential WWE return amidst his issues with some of the AEW roster have led many fans to believe that he could be on his way to making a massive return. While Lesnar couldn't turn Heyman against The Tribal Chief, CM Punk is known for his persuasiveness and could easily turn the veteran manager and The Bloodline against Reigns.

Mark Read @MarkReadMusic

#WrestleMania #CMPUNK #PaulHeyman Few more of my archive Mania shots ! CM Punk, who faced The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 29 , accompanied by Paul Heyman Few more of my archive Mania shots ! CM Punk, who faced The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 29 , accompanied by Paul Heyman#WrestleMania #CMPUNK #PaulHeyman https://t.co/Bv05YDqDkI

While this could be an exciting story and work towards getting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns, CM Punk might still stay with AEW. According to recent reports, The Second City Saint and Tony Khan have been working on his return even before his inflammatory Instagram Story.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman recently took a few light jabs at CM Punk

CM Punk's infamous All Out post-show media scrum is best known for his deep cuts against numerous names on the AEW roster, which then led to the Brawl Out Incident backstage between him and The Elite.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum https://t.co/QaNjTlJjUq

The wrestling world naturally caught wind of Punk's statements that night, and during the recent post-WrestleMania 39 press conference, Heyman and Reigns referenced the situation. Nick Hausman, who unfortunately set Punk off that night, proceeded with his questions for Roman Reigns when Paul Heyman jokingly reminded Hausman that he has a "bad habit of starting problems at press conferences."

Heyman and Punk notably have a lot of history with each other, which is likely why the veteran manager was so quick to make a joke about the incident. But if the earlier mentioned reports about CM Punk reconciling with AEW are true, this might be the closest fans will come to another interaction between the two in WWE.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes