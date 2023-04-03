Bloodline member references major AEW star during post-WrestleMania 39 press conference

WrestleMania 39 is in the history books and was filled with a lot of iconic and memorable moments, but which AEW star was referenced at the post-show press conference?

The answer is CM Punk, who has had his fair share of memorable moments in press conferences and media scrums, with the most infamous being the "Brawl Out" incident after the AEW All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

Punk's tirade on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Elite was initially triggered by Nick Hausman (formerly of Wrestling Inc.), who had the unfortunate task of having to deal with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns making fun of him after WrestleMania 39.

Following Hausman's question regarding WWE's potential sale to Endeavor, Paul Heyman noted that Nick "has a bad habit of starting problems at press conferences," obviously alluding to CM Punk's infamous tirade.

Roman Reigns gave Nick the opportunity to come up with a comeback before Heyman stated that Hausman "knows he has a problem," leaving everyone at the press conference in stitches.

Paul Heyman is possibly the only person in WWE who could get away with such a comment, as he had a very close relationship with CM Punk, a relationship that dates back to when Punk joined WWE's developmental system in 2005.

The former AEW World Champion was also kicking up a fuss on social media recently

As if CM Punk hadn't burnt enough bridges within AEW after All Out, the "Straight Edge Superstar" still had a lot of live rounds left to shoot, which he proceeded to do on his Instagram page.

On March 23rd, CM Punk took to his Instagram page to pull back the curtain on his feud with Jon Moxley, where he claimed he wasn't medically cleared to compete but did so anyway because that's what AEW President Tony Khan wanted from him.

Punk also revealed that Moxley refused to lose to him, something the former AEW World Champion had never experienced before. He would also go on to call the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho a liar and a stooge and that he would never put any company over his own health ever again.

In response, Jon Moxley claimed that he was bending over backwards for All Elite Wrestling during his feud with Punk, and as he wasn't technically under contract with the company at the time, no one could force him to lose to Punk.

