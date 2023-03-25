Is CM Punk's AEW future in jeopardy following fiery rant? Here's what we know so far

Multi-time world champion CM Punk has been absent from AEW since September 4, following the controversial media scrum. At the pay-per-view, he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event to win the AEW Championship. During the post-event media scrum, Punk went on a fiery rant and called out the promotion's EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, claiming that he was "working with children."

Just two weeks after Punk lost in a short match against Jon Moxley, the Second City Saint claimed victory, winning the AEW Championship All Out. During the infamous media scrum, Punk left nothing to be interpreted as he made numerous comments about multiple wrestlers, including Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk began by bringing up Colt Cabana's lawsuit against him, but moved on to Adam Page, calling him "empty-headed". The former world champion ended his rant with a tear at the EVPs, claiming "they couldn't f***ing manage Target." Things soon after became heated and an alleged physical altercation broke out backstage between Punk and Ace Steel against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Omega recently shared that the wrestlers involved were reportedly sworn to secrecy, creating further division in the locker room as well as the fanbase.

This lash-out follows alleged meetings between Punk and Khan, where they discussed the possible return of The Second City Saint. However, it is hard to believe Khan will continue to push for his return after Punk's Instagram post. He mentioned his most recent injury, how he hadn’t gotten medical clearance yet and AEW's plan was to have him wrestle at the event. Punk finished by saying he’ll never put a company above his health again and called Chris Jericho a "liar."

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo What are your thoughts on the now deleted CM Punk insta story? What are your thoughts on the now deleted CM Punk insta story? https://t.co/IY7ARoPkqG

CM Punk came out of retirement to join AEW in 2021 and has already become a two-time champion in All Elite Wrestling. Despite Punk's recent antics, it has been reported that Khan is still unable to comment on the status of the former champion.

What caused CM Punk's controversial departure from WWE?

CM Punk has always been known for his authenticity and straightforwardness, both in and out of the ring. He has never been afraid to speak his mind, even if it means going against the established norms of the wrestling industry. This particular trait of his has gotten him in trouble before during his career in WWE.

In 2011, Punk launched the infamous 'Pipe Bomb' on the company and then-CEO Vince McMahon. There were several rumors regarding The Second City Saint's role in the company and many thought that he may be on the way out. Internally, there was some tension between Punk and McMahon.

These issues ultimately led to the Second City Saint's walkout of WWE in 2014, and he has since been critical of the company and its management in interviews and on social media. CM Punk recently tweeted regarding his departure from the promotion, which unfortunately happened on his wedding day.

CM Punk's recent return to professional wrestling in 2021 after a seven-year hiatus has only added to his popularity and reignited the passion of his fanbase.

