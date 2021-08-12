Why did CM Punk leave WWE in 2014?

CM Punk is the longest reigning WWE Champion of the modern era, as he held the coveted gold for 434 days. He is by far one of the most outspoken and anti-corporate superstars fans have seen since the days of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In 2014, CM Punk left the WWE due to burnout and a loss of passion, among other reasons. He also cited feeling creatively stifled and dealing with medical issues, among a plethora of other factors, which he discussed on a podcast after he left the company. Punk departed WWE the day after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

What did CM Punk have to say about his departure from WWE?

In a two-hour podcast with Colt Cabana, Punk described a number of reasons as to why his WWE tenure came to a premature end. He explained how he was misdiagnosed with a staph infection at the time. Punk also felt disrespected over the fact that he did not feature in a WrestleMania main event, which had been promised to him.

The best thing about the Wrestlemania 30 build wasn’t Daniel Bryan. It was CM Punk being completely checked out and not being able to hide his feelings regarding Triple H and Stephanie. Golden moment right here. pic.twitter.com/oZhaHs4xDr — big dog. (@griffpr) March 22, 2020

CM Punk raised a lot of topics in his discussion with Cabana; in one highlight, he also discussed WWE's failure to protect its wrestlers:

"God forbid like... WWE doesn't do anything to protect the wrestlers, they do things to protect themselves," said CM Punk. "That sounds really harsh and I stated earlier I don't want to come off as like 'bash WWE', but they don't let everybody know that they're doing all these fantastic things for concussions for the boys. They do it so it looks good on them in the public."(h/t Cageside Seats)

CM Punk took to his Twitter to celebrate his anniversary of leaving WWE.



(via @CMPunk) https://t.co/pSQfjod0dD pic.twitter.com/5YPNQkF9G8 — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) January 27, 2021

On the podcast, Punk also talked about a specific time when he felt creatively stifled. He voiced his frustration about how he had to put away part-time wrestlers in high-profile matches.

"He goes 'you vs. Brock, SummerSlam,'" Punk recalled. "And I went 'great, who's going over?' And he goes 'well, Brock.' And I went 'great! Who's going to be at work on Monday?' And there's just silence on the end of the phone and he goes 'well, I mean, you.' And I went 'why?' I said 'do I get my rematch at the next PPV?' He goes 'uh, no.' ...[And] I went 'f*****g h***.' So I've gotta put over The Rock and he goes away, I've gotta put over 'Taker and he goes away, and now I'm putting over Brock and he goes away. (h/t Cageside Seats)

It is quite clear from CM Punk's departure in 2014 that things were still very raw for him. Here's hoping that fans will see the Second City Saint in the ring once again one day. If he does come back, Punk can show everyone that he is still the Best in the World."

Edited by Colin Tessier