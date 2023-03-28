"If anything I was bending over backwards" - Jon Moxley on CM Punk's accusations about refusing to do a job

Former AEW World Champions Jon Moxley and CM Punk might be two of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. However, they aren't on the best of terms right now, and after Punk's recent outburst on social media, Moxley has responded.

Back in August 2022, CM Punk returned from injury to confront Jon Moxley, who was at the time the Interim AEW World Champion. This was to set up the eventual unification match that took place on August 24, with the rematch taking place at All Out.

However, the Straight Edge Superstar recently claimed on his Instagram page that Moxley at one point 'refused to do the job for him', and instead pitched the idea of recreating the comeback story from Rocky III, an idea that Punk was not a fan of.

So how did all of this come about? Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions, Jon Moxley opened up about the initial meeting with CM Punk and AEW president Tony Khan regarding their feud, with Mox claiming he was doing everyone a favor given he was working without a contract.

“It was the night he came back and was hopping around on one foot, bumping around The Inner Circle after me and [Chris] Jericho wrestled, bada** match by the way. So we are talking later about stuff, now keep in mind at this time—this is my whole point, I basically don’t work there for all intensive purposes, I don’t even work here. Tony [Khan] is not my boss, I don’t have to be in this room, I don’t have to do s**t."

He continued:

"So even me being in this room and offering and agreeing to a storyline that puts you over at the pay-per-view, if anything I’m bending over backwards for Tony and for this dude and for the company and everybody because I didn’t have to, I didn’t have to do s**t. If anything I was bending over backwards.” [8:08 - 9:07]

Moxley won the unification match on August 24 to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion, with Punk winning the rematch at All Out 2022. The two men are yet to have a rubber match, but given the frosty relationship Punk has with nearly everyone right now, that match may never happen.

CM Punk and Jon Moxley were on very good terms at the start of 2022

It's almost impressive how massively the relationship between Punk and Moxley has soured in recent months considering at one point, they were tag team partners, if only for one night at least.

Following Punk's loss to MJF in February 2022, the Straight Edge Superstar wanted a rematch against Friedman, who was happy to comply. However, Punk would have to find a partner so that he could face FTR, which if he won, he would get the rematch anywhere and at any time.

Kenan @KenanFields FTR vs Jon Moxley and Cm Punk was a banger and it was an unadvertised match just goes to show you how awesome FTR is FTR vs Jon Moxley and Cm Punk was a banger and it was an unadvertised match just goes to show you how awesome FTR is https://t.co/ApfHOJW7Az

To everyone's surprise, Punk picked Jon Moxley, who at the time had just come back from a stint in rehab, and was on a quest to re-establish himself as the top guy in AEW again.

Punk and Moxley picked up the win, with Punk going on to face MJF in a dog collar match at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view. On that same show, Moxley beat Bryan Danielson in a match that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Do you agree with what Jon Moxley had to say? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes