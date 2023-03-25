CM Punk reportedly "wasn't satisfied" with the resolution to his real-life heat with major AEW star

Among the latest reports which have emerged about CM Punk, it has now come to the fore that the former AEW World Champion was not pleased with Hangman Page and even spoke to officials.

The issue between Page and Punk began when the Second City Saint challenged the Anxious Millenial Cowboy for the AEW World Title. The two stars were set to compete for the title at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During a promo segment on Dynamite, Page had some harsh words to say about the former WWE Champion, referring to his real-life problems with Colt Cabana.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, this was not well-received by the former WWE Champion and he conveyed his frustration to AEW management. He reportedly "wasn't satisfied" with how things were handled and the resolution, and it led to him calling out Hangman Page on Dynamite.

The report also stated that Page tried to distance himself from the incident and move past it.

The two stars have wrestled each other only once and that was at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view where CM Punk dethroned Page to win his first championship in AEW.

Eric Bischoff claimed that he would never want to deal with CM Punk

Despite their match at Double or Nothing, the issues between Punk and Page were not resolved. During the post-show media scrum following the AEW All Out pay-per-view, the Second City Saint lashed out at Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the promotion's EVPs. This led to an alleged backstage brawl between Punk and the EVPs and all parties involved were suspended.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the legendary Eric Bischoff gave his honest thoughts on the Straight Edge Savior. He felt that Punk may be done with AEW and also warned Triple H and WWE to stay away from him.

"I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot pole, I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute," Eric Bischoff said.

#AEW #TheElite Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #TheElite https://t.co/F6rt5nb6IR

Fightful Select also reported that Kenny Omega and Punk had a conversation following the brawl.

With his future up in the air, it remains to be seen what is next for the former world champion.

Do you think the Best in the World would return to AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

