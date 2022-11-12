"I wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot pole" - WWE Legend warns Triple H over potentially signing 9-time world champion in the future

Former WWE authority figure Eric Bischoff has warned Triple H against signing 2-time AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Reports of Tony Khan potentially buying out the Second City Saint's contract and The Elite returning to AEW have fueled much speculation. Rumors have also been swirling about Triple H and WWE being open to doing business with the Voice of the Voiceless.

However, Eric Bischoff feels "The Game" should not go anywhere near CM Punk. He said the following in an interview with WrestlingInc:

"I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot pole," Bischoff said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo. "I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute."

WWE legend Eric Bischoff 'doesn't see it' in CM Punk after his AEW run

In his first promo on AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk stated that he would show up every week. Eric Bischoff believes that took away the Chicago native's mystique:

"And once that mystique was gone, once you kind of let that air out of the balloon, and now you're just performing every week, I didn't see it in Punk. I just didn't see it in him as a character, I didn't see it in him in the ring –- he was good, but he wasn't phenomenal," said Bischoff

The 'Brawl Out' was a highly unfortunate incident. Not only did Ace Steel get released as a result, but four stars were forced to vacate their newly won titles. The Elite had just become the inaugural AEW Trios Champions while CM Punk had won his second world title in Tony Khan's company after beating Jon Moxley.

The former UFC fighter recently appeared as a commentator on an MMA show, while The Elite are rumored to be filming a reality show. Their return is imminent as well, with Full Gear being a possible date for their return.

