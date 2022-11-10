AEW Dynamite Results: Massive heel turn, John Cena and The Rock namedropped, hard-hitting main event featuring Bryan Danielson and popular star

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured four matches and multiple segments ahead of Full Gear 2022.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

FTR and The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory and Gunn Club

Billy Gunn attacked Swerve Strickland before the match could even start, and he was ejected. Dax Harwood and Colten Gunn started the match. Colten shoved Harwood into the corner and hit a dropkick. Austin Gunn was tagged in. Harwood got the advantage with a shoulder tackle and pushed Austin into the corner.

All four babyfaces got some cheap shots on Austin. Swerve Strickland and Cash Wheeler were tagged in. Swerve got the upper hand, but Wheeler hit a backbreaker. Max Caster and Keith Lee were the legal competitors. Caster hit a superkick before a brawl broke out between all eight men. The babyfaces emerged on top from the melee.

As the match got under control, Swerve applied a headlock on Harwood before the latter hit a German suplex. Anthony Bowens was tagged in and took out both members of the Gunn Club. Bowens hit a Fameasser on Colten, but Gunn Club hit a Big Rig for a two-count on The Acclaimed member. Another brawl broke out before Dax Harwood took out all eight men with a huge superplex.

Toward the end of the match, Anthony Bowens took out Colten Gunn, and Max Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop. FTR then hit the Big Rig on Austin Gunn to take him out of the equation.

The Acclaimed pinned Colten to pick up the pinfall victory on Dynamite

Result: FTR and The Acclaimed def. Swerve In Our Glory and Gunn Club

Grade: A

MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF said that wrestling fans don't understand what is important in pro wrestling and hyped up the upcoming AEW World Title match. He called it the crowning of a new face of a generation. He namedropped John Cena, The Rock, and multiple WWE Hall of Famers and compared himself to them.

MJF then said that Jon Moxley might be a "piece of sh*t,' but he respected him. He called Moxley the best wrestler but vowed to end his title reign at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Salt of the Earth then talked about getting overshadowed multiple times and how that would end at Full Gear later this month.

Ethan Page vs. Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared off before Eddie Kingston overpowered Ethan Page. After a brief back-and-forth between the two stars, Page got the advantage with an elbow strike from the middle rope.

Kingston tried to make a comeback with a kick to the midsection, but Page stopped him and hit a suplex on ringside. Kingston fought back with chops on Page in the corner, but the latter hit a running powerbomb for a two-count. He continued to wear down Kingston as the match progressed.

Eddie hit a suplex of his own to get a two-count. The two stars exchanged heavy strikes in the middle of the ring, and Kingston got the upper hand by hitting a DDT for a two-count. He then hit an exploder suplex and followed it up with the stretch plum. Ethan Page tapped out, but Stokely Hathaway had the referee distracted.

Page hit a roundhouse kick to rock Kingston and moved to the top turnbuckle. Kingston followed him, and after a back-and-forth, Page hit the Avalanche Ego's Edge to pick up a pinfall victory over Kingston.

Result: Ethan Page def. Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Wardlow (c) vs. Ari Daivari on AEW Dynamite - TNT Championship Match

Wardlow kicked out Ari Daivari's butler early on. He then hit a headbutt and followed it up with a lariat on Daivari.

Mr. Mayhem then unleashed four Powerbomb Symphonies to retain his title.

Result: Wardlow retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Wardlow called out Powerhouse Hobbs and said he finally had a worthy challenger. He vowed to win every title in the company before Samoa Joe attacked him from behind with the title belt.

Joe choked out Mr. Mayhem as he had a verbal altercation with Hobbs to end the segment.

Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker's face-to-face segment on AEW Dynamite

Saraya announced during the segment that she had been medically cleared for in-ring action. The crowd cheered for her as she screamed her famous "This is my house" catchphrase.

Britt Baker responded by calling AEW fans fickle. She talked about building the division up for superstars like Saraya to show up. Baker then took some shots at Saraya and said she was everything the former WWE Superstar wanted to be. Baker then reminded Saraya about her WWE departure.

Saraya replied that Britt Baker had been handed everything while she had been in the pro wrestling business for 17 years. She competed in every major arena and show and claimed the upcoming bout between the duo at Full Gear would be Baker's biggest match.

Britt Baker tried to hit a cheap shot on Saraya, but she stopped her and hit the Paige-Turner. She walked away to end the segment as an angry Baker stayed inside the ring.

Trent Beretta vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Jay Lethal attacked Trent before the match even started. Lethal had the advantage in the early going as Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt walked out. He worked on Trent's knee, but the latter countered.

He hit a knee breaker/dragon screw combination as Danhausen, and Chuck Taylor came out to the ringside area. After a back-and-forth between the two, Trent hit a DDT to get a two-count. He then looked to hit Storm Zero, but Sonjay Dutt distracted him.

Danhausen also got up on the apron and cursed Dutt, but Satnam Singh took him out. Jay Lethal took advantage of the distractions and hit the Lethal Injection to pick up the victory.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Trent Beretta on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Sonjay Dutt introduced Jeff Jarrett to the crowd. The latter said that when a friend calls, he shows up. Jarrett then brought up his history with Dutt and Lethal and hyped up Satnam Singh. He even took a shot at Braun Strowman.

He then vowed to terrorize his opponents in AEW and chased away an official to end the segment.

Jon Moxley and William Regal's segment on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and William Regal came out to a great ovation from fans. Moxley brought up their history and said that MJF reminds them of The Purveyor of Violence.

Moxley then added that he comfortably defeated MJF in their first match and the same outcome is to be expected at Full Gear. He took shots at The Salt of the Earth for being called a pillar and having the moniker of 'The Devil.'

Jon Moxley then vowed to make things difficult for MJF at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view and walkout as the AEW World Champion in the latter's hometown.

Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. The action spilled to the outside as Jamie Hayter dropped Skye Blue on the guardrail. However, the latter retaliated by sending her opponent into the steel post.

Blue hit a big knee strike inside the ring, but a distinction from Britt Baker allowed Hayter to get the upper hand. Blue fought back with some forearm strikes and a dropkick. She took out Baker and Rebel and hit a crossbody drop on Hayter for a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, Skye Blue hit a Code Red for a two-count. But Jamie Hayter rolled her up for a two-count and followed it up with the thrust kick. She then Blue into and hit multiple chops. The latter was on Hayter's shoulders, but she dropped her opponent and hit a lariat to pick up the victory.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite - 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

Bryan Danielson with the early offense on Sammy Guevara. He hit some and followed it up with uppercuts and kicks. Danielson was in control with his chops before the two men whipped each other into the corner. Guevara retaliated with a dropkick, but Danielson hit a shotgun dropkick of his own.

Guevara moved outside, and as Danielson attempted a high-flying move, Tay Melo stopped him. Sammy Guevara took advantage and hit a chair shot to the face but gave Danielson a DQ victory in pinfall one.

Bryan Danielson - 1 Sammy Guevara - 0

Guevara took a microphone and jammed it in Danielson's eye socket. He then hit an elbow strike before taunting Bryan Danielson and the crowd. He unloaded on Danielson with elbow strikes and punches as the latter was busted open at this point in the match.

Danielson tried to make a comeback, but Guevara stopped him and hit the GTH to get the pinfall two victory.

Bryan Danielson - 1 Sammy Guevara - 1

Sammy Guevara continued his momentum and hit a series of uppercuts and chops. In the match, Tay Melo dragged the referee out during a pinfall, causing her to be ejected from the ringside area.

Guevara targeted Danielson's eye, but the latter retaliated with a Tree of Woe. Toward the end of the match, Guevara tried to connect with the GTH, but Bryan Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee instead. Guevara countered with a moonsault DDT, but Danielson hit an elbow strike to the jaw.

He then locked in the Labelle Lock as Guevara finally tapped out to give Danielson the victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

