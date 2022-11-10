AEW announcers worried about Bryan Danielson's eye after potentially scary botch busts him open on Dynamite

Bryan Danielson was busted open on AEW Dynamite during his two-out-of-three falls match against Sammy Guevara in the main event.

The former WWE Champion defeated the former TNT Champion in singles action two weeks ago on Dynamite. This prompted the Jericho Appreciation Society member to challenge Danielson to a stipulation match for Dynamite in Boston. The first fall went Danielson’s way through disqualification, with him getting busted open.

The incident occurred when the Spanish God flung a chair at the American Dragon, causing an injury right above Danielson’s left eye.

As he bled from the cut, the commentators stated the chair caused it in what was an apparent botch.

The AEW pillar took full advantage as he beat his opponent down, eventually hitting the GTH on a weakened Bryan Danielson to get his first fall and tie the scores.

Guevara dominated the match for a while before he got caught in a LeBell Lock. Sammy fought out of it and dodged a Busaiku Knee before locking him in a Lion Tamer.

Danielson got to the ropes and delivered the Busaiku Knee but didn’t go for the pin. Danielson got his knees up as Sammy went for a Shooting Star Press and locked in the LeBell Lock and then the Brutaliser for the win.

Bryan Danielson will wrestle at AEW Full Gear

Bryan Danielson will now face Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli, and his Dynamite opponent Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear in a blockbuster Four-way match for the ROH World Championship.

If he wins, it would be the first time in over 15 years that the American Dragon would possess the Ring of Honor World Championship.

