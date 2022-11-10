Create

WWE Hall of Famer explains why he made his AEW Dynamite debut after violently bloodying Darby Allin last week

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 10, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Darby Allin
Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Last week, Jeff Jarrett made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite. Tonight, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his reasons for coming to Tony Khan's promotion.

Last week, Darby Allin unfairly lost to Jay Lethal due to some outside interference. After the match, the wrestling world was shocked as Double J emerged to attack Allin with his guitar. As a result, the latter was busted open.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Jarrett revealed the real reason he showed up. He mentioned that his 'friends' had called for help:

“When a friend calls, a friend shows up, and that’s exactly what Jeff Jarrett did. I showed up to help, and a put a plan together and we started last week,” Jeff Jarrett said. (1:00 - 1:11)
Jarrett listed the accolades of Jay Lethal, Sanjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. The Last Outlaw reminded fans that he and Lethal had previously worked together. In fact, Double J was the first person to offer him a full-time contract.

Since then, Lethal has won multiple titles and is also a Grand Slam Champion in Ring of Honor.

While talking about Satnam Singh, Jarrett subtly took a shot at former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, claiming that Satnam does not wear skinny red pants. The Hall of Famer further promised that his faction would put everyone in body bags before he left.

