"Produced by the banana nosed circus" - WWE legend takes apparent shot at Braun Strowman on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW's newest signee, Jeff Jarrett, seemingly took a shot at Braun Strowman on this week's Dynamite.

Jarrett made his debut last Wednesday by attacking Darby Allin after his match with Jay Lethal. The WWE Hall of Famer smashed his guitar on Allin's head, causing him to bleed.

On this week's show, Jarrett cut a promo alongside Lethal and his group comprising Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

While describing Singh and his physical attributes, Jarrett took a subtle dig at Strowman by labeling him as a monster who wears "red skinny jeans."

"This ain’t no make believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana nosed circus," said Jeff Jarrett.

The former Universal Champion recently made his WWE return. His feud with Omos was his first major rivalry since coming back.

Following Crown Jewel last week, Braun Strowman took to Twitter to send a host of tweets. He also took a dig at AEW and Kenny Omega, agreeing with a Twitter user that his match against Omos was better than anything Tony Khan's promotion ever produced.

After previously being released by WWE, Braun Strowman worked for the Control Your Narrative promotion alongside EC3.

