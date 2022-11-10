AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) finally provides emotional injury update amidst rumored in-ring return

Saraya (formerly known as Paige) finally disclosed her status as an in-ring competitor on AEW Dynamite this week.

The former WWE Divas Champion suddenly retired in 2018 due to a neck injury. She debuted in AEW on Dynamite: Grand Slam in September this year. All Elite's head doctor Dr. Michael Sampson has cleared her to compete.

Earlier, Saraya had a face-to-face segment in the ring with fierce rival Britt Baker, which Tony Schiavone officiated. Last week, a similar sit-down interview with Renee Paquette didn't go as planned when the former AEW Women's Champion didn't show up.

After The Doctor's heated promo, Saraya responded by revealing the actual status of her health. The latter said that after talking to a couple of medical experts, she had been given a go signal to wrestle, much to the pop of the crowd.

Paige, as she used to be known, further noted that her being medically cleared was unfortunate for Baker. You can check out the segment below:

It will be interesting to see how the former Divas Champion will fare in the squared circle following the huge revelation she just made.

What are your thoughts on Saraya (FKA Paige) disclosing that she was finally cleared to compete as a wrestler? Sound off in the comments section below.

