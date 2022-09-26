Saraya's (fka Paige) in-ring future with AEW reportedly in hands of a top official

AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking debut at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite on September 21st. Still, her history of injuries has got people wondering whether she will be able to wrestle. However, there has been an exciting development.

The former WWE Divas Champion prevented the likes of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb from inflicting any further damage on Athena and Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, strolling out onto the stage to a thunderous ovation.

One thing viewers noticed was that Saraya didn't get physical with anyone, leading some to believe that she wasn't fit to compete, which was later confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who said she wasn't medically cleared.

The former Paige is certainly looking to get back in the ring, and in an update from Meltzer on his Figure Four Daily Update Column, the final decision will be made by AEW's company doctor, Dr. Michael Sampson.

Sampson can often be seen at ringside tending to wrestlers' injuries during and after matches, as well tending to wrestlers in the trainers room once the performers head back through the curtain.

Will Saraya be able to pick up where she left off in 2017? Only time will tell!

Saraya (Paige) will make an appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite

It's been a long time since wrestling fans have seen the former Paige talk on national television, however they won't have to wait much longer as fans will hear from the former WWE Divas Champion this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Fans will also hear from MJF as he continues to stir the pot with Jon Moxley, who will also be in action against NJPW star Juice Robinson, where if Robinson wins, he will earn an AEW World Championship match against Moxley in the future.

On the topic of world champions, the Jericho Appreciation Society will hold a championship celebration after Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli last week on Dynamite to win the ROH World Championship.

