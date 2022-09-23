Details on possibility of Saraya's (fka Paige) ability to return to in-ring competition at AEW

The wrestling world is still buzzing from the exciting AEW debut of Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, but while fans might be thrilled to see her back, the question remains: will she be able to wrestle?

The former WWE Divas Champion shocked the world by coming to the aid of Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and former NXT Women's Champion Athena, as they were being beaten down by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Serena Deeb, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter.

The heels quickly scattered as the former Paige arrived, looking on in shock from the outside as Saraya embraced Athena and Storm to a thunderous ovation from the New York crowd.

One thing is still unclear: will Saraya be able to wrestle? Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given an interesting update, claiming that the former Paige isn't ready just yet, but she certainly wants to be.

"We were told that she had not been cleared as of very recently, which would explain not touching anyone, but would like to be cleared," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

There are many performers in the AEW women's division who would love to mix it up with such a huge star, but it seems that, at least for the time being, they might have to be a bit more patient.

How did Saraya (Paige) sneak into Arthur Ashe Stadium undetected?

Saraya's debut was one of the most genuinely shocking debuts in AEW history as no one saw it coming, but what made it even more surprising was that the former Paige wasn't spotted around New York City or Arthur Ashe Stadium in the lead up to the event.

So how did she do it? Taking fans behind the curtain on her Instagram story the day after her debut, Saraya showcased a picture of herself in the rather interesting disguise that she used to sneak into the AEW backstage area.

SARAYA @Saraya Thanks @Lizzy_Cupcake for capturing me in my prime hiding attire last night Thanks @Lizzy_Cupcake for capturing me in my prime hiding attire last night 😂 https://t.co/YsVXEvjT5K

While the disguise may have worked to sneak her backstage, it's highly likely that fans won't be seeing Saraya rocking this look out in public anytime soon.

