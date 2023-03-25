Details on CM Punk's relationship with former AEW World Champion after 'Brawl Out' - Reports

It's been seven months since the 'Brawl out' incident involving CM Punk occurred in AEW. Latest reports have emerged that the former WWE Champion seemingly had a word with former world champion Kenny Omega following their alleged brawl.

The post-show media scrum following the AEW All Out pay-per-view saw Punk launch a verbal tirade. He lashed out at several members of the roster, including the Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. This led to an alleged backstage brawl and subsequent suspensions for all parties involved.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the Second City Saint had a conversation with Kenny Omega following the incident. During their conversation, Punk mentioned that he did not have any issues with the former AEW World Champion.

Omega was also reportedly calm and composed during the entire incident. Both stars went further in their conversation to clear the air and sort things out, but that was cut short as Ace Steel was still being dealt with. Steel was one of the top names to be reportedly released by the company following the 'Brawl Out' incident.

It was further reported that there were several talents present during the brawl but did not get physically involved. According to the report, a production employee was also struck with a steel chair.

Booker T recently called CM Punk 'childish'

CM Punk recently took to his Instagram story to shut down rumors about him not wanting to fight Jon Moxley.

Punk responded by calling Meltzer a "liar" and revealed that the real reason for the lack of promotion was that he was not yet medically cleared to compete. He also mentioned that Moxley was not interested in losing to him.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his honest thoughts on CM Punk's comments about Moxley. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion claimed that it was "childish" to air dirty laundry on social media.

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble, he made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man,” Booker T said.

Booker T also revealed that he would have preferred to settle the issues face to face.

