WWE Hall of Famer Booker T calls CM Punk burying Jon Moxley on Instagram a "childish thing"

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently criticized former AEW World Champion CM Punk for publicly airing his dirty laundry involving Jon Moxley.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World recently took to Instagram to respond to claims from Dave Meltzer that Punk did not want to wrestle Jon Moxley and thus there were fewer promotions for the match.

Punk stated in his now-deleted Instagram story that the wrestling journalist was a liar and revealed that the real reason for the lack of promotions was because he was injured. He also claimed that Moxley was not interested in losing to him.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on Punk's Instagram story. He claimed that it was childish for the 44-year-old star to take his personal opinions to social media.

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble, he made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man,” Booker T said. [13:50 - 14:44]

Booker T revealed how he would have handled the situation if he was in CM Punk's shoes

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that if he was in CM Punk's shoes, he would not have aired the dirty laundry on social media but would rather have dealt with it face to face in person.

“But I’m old school, I’m a relic. I wouldn’t know how to put the right characters together to do it on Twitter. But if I saw you in public, trust you me, we would deal with it as men and that’s the part that is missing in this world… Even if we sat down and talked about it, I ain’t talking about just throwing hands, okay. I just want to put that out there, it’s good.” [14:45 - 15:17]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager CM Punk on his IG responding to Dave Meltzer. CM Punk on his IG responding to Dave Meltzer. 😬 https://t.co/HiO1BzeMCA

In his Instagram Story, CM Punk also called Chris Jericho a liar and a stooge. As a response, The Ocho subtly took a shot at the former WWE Champion via his social media.

What was your reaction to CM Punk's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes