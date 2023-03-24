Chris Jericho seemingly responds after former WWE and AEW World Champion calls him a "liar" & a "stooge"

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Chris Jericho, seemingly responded to former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk calling him a "liar" and a "stooge".

CM Punk's initially uploaded a story on Instagram in response to Dave Meltzer's claims that the former WWE Champion was not willing to wrestle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, but in the end, agreed to wrestle. It should be noted that the match Meltzer was talking about was the one where Moxley squashed Punk in a matter of minutes to become a two-time champion.

Punk denied these reports in a now-deleted Instagram story by revealing that the real reason for his match being hardly promoted was that he was not cleared to compete yet. He also mentioned that he should have focused more on his health rather than trying to help AEW. The self-proclaimed Best in the World also called Chris Jericho a "liar" and a "stooge."

"Dave Meltzer is a liar. Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans but plans always change but I’ll never put a company above my health ever again," CM Punk wrote.

Following the unfolding of the scenario, Jericho took to Instagram in response to the self-proclaimed Best in the World's now-deleted story. Previously, there had been reports that The Ocho called Punk a "cancer" to the business.

The Ocho seemingly took a shot at Punk and his claims by posting a GIF of Matt Hardy saying "Delete," referring to the former world champion deleting his story.

DDP calls Chris Jericho the new Ric Flair

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page had heaps of praise for Chris Jericho.

The legend was fascinated by the fact that the inaugural AEW World Champion is still one of the most popular stars in the business and is still finding ways to elevate himself. DDP claimed that he is the new Ric Flair.

"Chris Jericho, I gotta give the nod to him because he's my boy, but at the same time, I watch how over he is. The length of time he's been there; for me, he's the new Ric Flair because people have watched him for 25-30 years and when he wasn't on top, he was on his way to the top and he's been on the top for over 20 years," DDP said.

Jericho and his faction recently competed for the AEW World Trios Titles in an unsuccessful attempt. It remains to be seen whether The Ocho will directly address Punk's allegations.

