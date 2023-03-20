WWE Hall of Famer says Chris Jericho is the "new Ric Flair" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page recently lavished praise on former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, going as far as to call him this generation's Ric Flair.

The Ocho is one of the most respected veterans of the business, who's currently heading the Jericho Appreciation Society in AEW. At an age when most performers hang up their boots, Jericho is still going at it inside the ring. The WWE legend rarely feels out of place when competing against youngsters in the company.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP pointed out how despite performing for decades, Chris Jericho was still as popular as ever. He mentioned that Jericho's ability to remain "over" with the fans makes him the "new Ric Flair."

The WWE veteran also explained that apart from a few years when he was climbing the ladder, Jericho has remained a top star for close to two decades now.

"Chris Jericho, I gotta give the nod to him because he's my boy, but at the same time, I watch how over he is. The length of time he's been there; for me, he's the new Ric Flair because people have watched him for 25-30 years and when he wasn't on top, he was on his way to the top and he's been on the top for over 20 years," said DDP. (3:05 - 3:38)

Check out the full video below:

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently praised Chris Jericho

In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes opened up about Chris Jericho's match with Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution 2022, which the latter won. The RAW Superstar praised Starks' performance and termed Jericho an "absolute legend."

The WWE Superstar also stated that he was proud of the former FTW Champion for holding his ground against Jericho and defeating him.

“I thought Ricky did great, really proud of him. You know, Chris Jericho is an absolute legend — he’s more than a legend, he’s Chris Jericho. And for Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did; very proud of Ricky,” said Cody Rhodes.

Chris Jericho remains one of AEW's most featured acts, and it remains to be seen if he can plot his return to the main scene anytime soon.

