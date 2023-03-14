Cody Rhodes says 4-time WWE World Champion is an "absolute legend"

Cody Rhodes may have parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, but the promotion is clearly still very close and dear to his heart. In a recent podcast appearance, Rhodes praised Chris Jericho's efforts at AEW Revolution.

Rhodes' last AEW Revolution was when he took part in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match back in 2021. Unfortunately, for the American Nightmare, Scorpio Sky would walk away as the winner and quickly go on to win the TNT Championship.

During his recent appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Cody Rhodes praised Ricky Starks' performance but hailed Chris Jericho as a legend.

“I thought Ricky did great, really proud of him. You know, Chris Jericho is an absolute legend — he’s more than a legend, he’s Chris Jericho. And for Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did; very proud of Ricky.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Cody Rhodes also had a lot to say about the many former Nightmare Factory students who are now prominent in AEW

While The Factory has officially broken up as a stable, the school these stars and many others came from is still up and running. Notably, Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory has funneled many young stars straight into AEW, with some of them, like Julia Hart, now blossoming on television.

Continuing in the same interview, The American Nightmare praised Julia Hart's work with The House of Black, as well as other students he wasn't willing to mention by name.

“Very proud of Julia [Hart], proud of Malakai [Black] actually. Because he was somebody that I loved our interactions with, and I wanted to see more of that Malakai and it’s been a minute. Then all my other kids. I ain’t gonna name them, because I ain’t gonna to put him over.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Cody Rhodes then went on to mention that one of his "kids" were in the main event, namely MJF. Rhodes seemed to shy away from mentioning The Salt of the Earth by name, but all in all, he seems proud of the world champion as well.

