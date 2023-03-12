Photo: Current AEW star shares an iconic picture with Vince McMahon and multiple WWE legends

A top AEW star recently shared a throwback picture with Vince McMahon and multiple WWE legends. The talent is none other than Chris Jericho, who shared a photo of himself with McMahon, Stone Cold, The Undertaker, Kane, and Kurt Angle.

The Ocho has had a decorated career in the sports entertainment juggernaut, winning multiple championships in the promotion. After leaving WWE in 2018, Jericho competed in NJPW and ROH before eventually signing with All Elite Wrestling. He became the inaugural AEW World Champion and is currently booked as a major star in the promotion.

Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to share an iconic picture with Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, Kane, Stone Cold, and Kurt Angle in a backstage segment in 2001. McMahon was seen giving a pep talk to his top stars during the Invasion storyline in the company.

Jericho wrote a simple caption with the photo, "Squad Goals."

AEW star Chris Jericho recently stated that he is not interested in a WWE return

While speaking during his interview with Daily Star, Jericho said that AEW is the hottest entity in pro wrestling and he would like to retire in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society added that even though he has a great relationship with Vince McMahon and Triple H, he has "zero interest in ever going back to WWE."

"I never thought that I wouldn’t finish my career with WWE, but things happened, and I was just like ‘I want to go to Japan and do this match [with NJPW]’ and it opened up a whole new world for me... Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That’s not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there," said Chris Jericho.

It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho changes his mind about a WWE return, potentially for a Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

Do you want to see Jericho for another stint in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

