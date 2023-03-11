AEW Rampage Results: Major title match announced, The Acclaimed's next feud teased, former WWE star's faction attacks popular star

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and a major title bout announcement for the ROH Supercard of Honor.

So, without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti on AEW Rampage

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. The action spilled to the outside, with Guevara slamming Andretti onto the guardrail. The latter retaliated and hit a dive through the middle rope, following it up with a moonsault for a two-count. After a back-and-forth, Andretti took down Guevara with a clothesline.

Action Andretti went for a dive, but Sammy Guevara countered with a high knee strike. The Spanish God was in control at this stage of the match, but Andretti and Guevara caught themselves in a mid-air collision. Action Andretti took advantage and scored a two-count after hitting the springboard 450.

Andretti looked to hit the running shooting star, but Guevara got his knees up. He followed it up with a DDT, but his opponent rolled out of the ring. Andretti then hit a diving splash through a table on the JAS member. Towards the end, Daniel Garcia pushed Action Andretti from the top rope.

The distraction allowed Sammy Guevara to hit GTH for the pinfall victory on the Friday night show.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Action Andretti on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

The Acclaimed vs. Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel on AEW Rampage

Anthony Bowens started the match by pounding on his opponent before tagging in Max Caster. Starboy Charlie was tagged in, and he got superkicked.

The Acclaimed quickly hit Mic Drop to pick up an easy pinfall victory.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Starboy Charlie and Jack Cartwheel on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard came down the ramp to tease a feud against The Acclaimed.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance on AEW Rampage

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. After an initial back-and-forth, Konosuke Takeshita took advantage with a dive to the outside.

Preston Vance hit a big boot to make a comeback, but Takeshita countered with a German Suplex. The two stars then took each other down with spinning clotheslines. The Japanese star recovered first and followed it up with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count.

He then hit a kick to the face for a two-count, but Jose the Assistant put Vance's leg onto the bottom rope. Konosuke Takeshita took out Jose with a high knee. Vance took advantage of the distraction and hit a lariat for a two-count. He looked to apply a sleeper hold, but Takeshita rolled him up for the pinfall victory.

Result: Konosuke Takeshita def. Preston Vance on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Mark Briscoe's segment on AEW Rampage

Mark Briscoe entered the ring and said he was there to represent The Briscoe Brothers. He said that he held talks with Tony Khan about the future of the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Briscoe then announced a massive Reach for the Sky ladder match for the titles at Supercard of Honor, with The Lucha Brothers as the first entrants.

Riho vs. Nyla Rose on AEW Rampage

Riho unloaded with punches, but Nyla Rose dropped her with a shoulder tackle. She then hit a slam and followed it with a splash.

Riho retaliated with a couple of dropkicks and went for a crossbody. However, Rose caught her. She got overconfident, and the Japanese star shoved The Native Beast onto the steel steps. Inside the ring, Riho hit a crossbody for a two-count.

Marina Shafir got in a cheap shot at Riho to give Nyla Rose complete control of the bout. Riho looked to make a comeback with a DDT, but Rose took her down. Both stars were on the turnbuckle, and Riho pushed her opponent down. She then hit a stomp for a two-count.

After a back-and-forth, Riho looked for a knee strike, but Nyla Rose dodged it. Despite another distraction from Shafir, the former AEW Women's Champion picked up a pinfall victory via a rollup.

Result: Riho def. Nyla Rose on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Nyla Rose and Marina attacked Riho. Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho came down and sprayed "L" on the Japanese star.

