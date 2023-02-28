3-time World Heavyweight Champion claims he has "zero interest in ever going back to WWE"

There's an old adage in pro wrestling which goes, "Never Say Never," especially when it comes to WWE.

But those hoping to see AEW star Chris Jericho back in his old stomping grounds someday shouldn't get their hopes up.

The Ocho hasn't looked back since leaving the Stamford-based promotion on a sour note in 2017. He went on to have a successful stint in NJPW and now AEW, where he has been relishing the opportunity to write the final chapter of his legendary career.

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader recently re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, thus closing the door on a possible WWE return.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Chris Jericho explained why he would rather finish his career in AEW than in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. I don’t hold a torch for WWE. To me, that’s not ‘the place to be.’ AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW.”

Regardless, Le Champion made it clear that he has "zero" interest in ever going back to the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"I never thought that I wouldn’t finish my career with WWE, but things happened, and I was just like ‘I want to go to Japan and do this match [with NJPW]’ and it opened up a whole new world for me... Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That’s not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there."

Chris Jericho would love to beat WWE Superstar Gunther

Despite ruling out a return to the global juggernaut, Chris Jericho seemingly wants to get in the ring with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Earlier this month, The Wizard took to Twitter to take a subtle dig at Booker T for putting over the Ring General in the Royal Rumble match.

Jericho noted that he wouldn't do a "job" for anyone. Instead, he would beat Gunther's "stupid @$$."

Check out his tweet below:

"Sorry, I don’t do jobs. I’ll beat #Gunther’s stupid a**

Unless the two companies hold a crossover event, Jericho versus the Imperium leader will remain fantasy warfare for many fans.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho leave All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comment section below.

