Is AEW star Chris Jericho subtly teasing a return to WWE?

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho always likes to keep everyone guessing. Be it fans or critics, he's shown an uncanny ability to keep everyone on their toes by staying on the move and always re-inventing himself.

Jericho may be at it again. At least according to a subtle chess piece he moved into place when he re-tweeted a story from Sportskeeda. It alluded to him potentially returning to WWE.

The article in question listed several scenarios and reasons why Le Champion might be in search of a homecoming with World Wrestling Entertainment. Upon seeing it, the living legend re-tweeted the story.

Wrestle Tracker @wrestletracker1 5 Reasons we will see Chris Jericho in WWE again someday dlvr.it/STn2cj 5 Reasons we will see Chris Jericho in WWE again someday dlvr.it/STn2cj

Jericho departed WWE in January 2018 after nearly 20 years with the promotion. He then competed with New Japan for a time before becoming one of Tony Khan's first signees in 2019.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho never completely severed his ties with WWE

As the promotion that transformed him into a global star and pop culture icon, World Wrestling Entertainment has always been considered Jericho's 'home' promotion.

As such, he has maintained friendships with everyone he worked with previously. And although he has traded some good-natured barbs with members of the WWE Universe, there appears to be no bad blood between them.

The future Hall of Famer even appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the Peacock Network. He was very candid about his time with both WWE and AEW, and praised his former organization for what it did for him.

While Jericho's contract status has not been confirmed, he was part of the original All Elite signings when the promotion was launched three years ago. Many of those deals expired early this year, with some being extended or having additional 'option' years activated.

