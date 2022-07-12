5 Reasons we will see Chris Jericho in WWE again someday

They say in WWE, anything can happen. That's certainly been the case in recent years, as the landscape of sports entertainment has changed significantly.

Much of that change came about thanks to the launch of All Elite Wrestling, where many former superstars have fled for big money and creative freedom. One of the first such performers to jump on board was none other than Chris Jericho.

The multi-time world champion and man of many faces continued to evolve, despite leaving World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018. He returned to New Japan for the first time in years, before eventually signing on the dotted line with Tony Khan's company.

Today? Jericho is a willing soldier in the All Elite army. But there's a good chance that Le Champion could eventually find himself back in the company that made him famous. Here are five reasons why Chris Jericho will someday return to WWE.

#5 - New Challengers

Having accomplished everything there is to accomplish and having earned a small fortune, there isn't much left for the living legend to do. He's already carved out a niche as one of the top performers of his generation.

However? He's also an athlete with a desire for competition, and that drive could lead to a hunger for fresh opponents. WWE has a slew of rising stars right now that would benefit greatly from a program with Chris Jericho.

Someone like Theory comes to mind immediately, as he has the same brashness that Jericho had as a young star.

Even as a young star, Chris Jericho already showed the brash confidence of a veteran

Jericho has already been a wise mentor to up-and-coming stars like Sammy Guevara and MJF during his time in AEW. There's no reason why he couldn't portray a similar role once again in WWE.

#4 - Rivalries Reborn

Not only is there the possibility of feuds against newer stars, there is also the potential for revisited rivalries. Names like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and nearly every other major top name have feuded or tagged with Jericho.

A return to the promotion would give The Wizard an opportunity to conjure up some old feuds from the past. For example - a revisit of his program with Owens would be highly entertaining.

#3 - Marketing

Chris Jericho isn't just a professional wrestler anymore; he's become a fully-fledged brand. The Jericho name is one that carries some weight, and you can slap it on any product out there to get the attention of the fans.

Jericho is not only the frontman of his own rock group, he also has his own line of products that he endorses. On top of that, he has his annual Jeri-cruise, and is constantly making appearances in both sports and entertainment programming.

In other words, he has transcended the wrestling industry and become more than just his in-ring persona. If he wants to continue to expand his empire, WWE would be the place to go. Vince McMahon is known for marketing towards a more mainstream audience, whereas Tony Khan seems primarily focused on the wrestling product.

#2 - The WWE Hall of Fame

As one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Jericho will receive plenty of accolades when he finally retires. He is a six-time world champion with World Wrestling Entertainment, also winning multiple United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team titles along the way. But the one that will complete it all would be standing onstage at the Hall of Fame, accepting his rightful induction.

Every true immortal has that moment, and Y2J will most definitely have his. It's hard to imagine Jericho coming in to be enshrined and not getting involved in some sort of angle surrounding WrestleMania. The promotion has done that with legends in the past and would likely plan the same type of scenario for Jericho.

#1 - It's home

Chris Jericho grew up a WWE fan in Canada and always dreamed of wrestling for the company. Even during his time with WCW, he mentioned that he was just waiting to get an offer from Vince McMahon.

Ever since making his debut in 1999, Chris Jericho has always been a 'WWE guy'

For Jericho, WWE was the sky and the sky was the limit. Although he has achieved tremendous success in AEW, some fans still see WWE as his true home. Somewhere inside, there may be a longing on his part as well. They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and in this case it could be true.

If he returns home to WWE? Chris Jericho would not only be welcomed back with open arms, he would have made history once again.

