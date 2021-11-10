Chris Jericho is an all-around entertainer who transcends pro wrestling

Is there anything Chris Jericho hasn't accomplished yet?

As a multi-time world champion, a legendary in-ring performer, and someone who is considered one of the greatest ever to have stepped into the squared circle, Jericho is easily one of the best wrestlers of all time.

His career reads almost like a storybook. From making his way through WCW to his awesome WWE debut to carving out his place as an icon in the mat world, he's always found ways to reinvent himself and found ways to extend his brand.

Jericho started his ascension to superstardom when he made his breakthrough in WWE.

Since then, the sky has been the limit for the man who has been known as everything from The Lionheart to Y2J to Le Champion. He's done it all from A to Z and evolved so well over the past three decades now.

His time as a wrestling hero is one thing, but perhaps even greater are his achievements outside the squared circle. Jericho has been a star of stage and screen, a successful podcaster, musician, and so much more.

In the meantime, he even launched his brand of champagne. At this point, you could write a book on all the things he's accomplished outside the ropes.

And speaking of books, he's written a couple of those as well. It's like there aren't enough hours in the day, and this guy never sleeps.

He's the host with the most when he has his annual 'Jericho Cruise,' which has some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry involved.

Jericho's appeal reaches far beyond the squared circle. He has a cult appeal that even mainstream fans can get behind. Part grappler and part rockstar, he's got that 'thing' that draws people to him. And it's not forced. It just comes naturally for him in every aspect of what he does.

While some may say that Chris Jericho may be in the twilight of his career, he's earned the right to stand under the shine of those sparkling stars.

Not just for what he's accomplished as a wrestler, but also for how much he has done in all aspects of life.

He is truly a superstar in every sense of the word.

What do you think of Chris Jericho's overall career both in and out of the ring? What do you think the future holds for him? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

