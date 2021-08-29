Could Chris Jericho REALLY lose at AEW All Out?

Since AEW was formed two years ago, one of the pillars of the company has been 'Le Champion', Chris Jericho. Y2J, alongside names like Cody, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Jon Moxley, were the first performers to carry the banner for AEW. And they've seen their work blossom, as the promotion has grown exponentially since its launch.

The 30-year veteran and legend has done some of his best work in the autumn of his career and this fresh environment. He's not only won the AEW World Heavyweight title, but he's also evolved (once again) into an almost entirely different character.

He's not quite the same in the ring as he once was, yet Chris Jericho can still hold his own against opponents 20 years his junior. He's dropped some of his best catchphrases of all time in his current role, and even turned one of them into his own brand of 'bubbly'.

Perhaps the highlight of Chris Jericho's run in AEW has been the back-and-forth, all-out war he's been waging with MJF for months now.

Their jabs and jousting have provided some of the most entertaining segments of the show during this feud. We've seen almost everything from these two: Factions fighting on football fields, strange stipulations and even a broadway-style musical performance together.

In the beginning, it was a comical dust-up between former friends. Now it's evolved into a battle of mortal enemies. So far, MJF has gotten the better of Chris Jericho in this feud, so the legend challenged the youngster to one more showdown. This time, it will take place at AEW's biggest event in their brief history.

Now it all comes down to what appears to be the final fight... at AEW All Out.

As everyone is probably aware by now, Chris Jericho has promised to put his AEW career on the line in this blow-off bout. If he loses, he'll be at home, sitting on his couch and watching Dynamite, while sipping a Little Bit of the Bubbly.

Most fans and observers believe that Le Champion will win this contest, and both men will move on to the next stage of their careers. Jericho has already given Maxwell Jacob Friedman the rub, and there really isn't much more they need to do at this point.

The feud has run its course, and they've reached the finish line now. However, there are some who believe this angle may be an excuse for Chris Jericho to stage an exit from AEW and take some time off, only to return in a few months.

In many ways this theory makes sense. Retirement clauses in wrestling have never really mattered. There's always a way for a guy to be a 'loser who leaves town', only for them to be able to return later through a technicality. Or, simply by being 'reinstated'. It's been done in professional wrestling for years.

At 50, Chris Jericho has put his body through a lot as he helped build AEW. Time off could help him recuperate and come back stronger. He also has multiple business ventures outside of the sport, which includes his band, Fozzy, as well as podcasting and managing his brand. So time off might be on the menu for him.

Also, with AEW's roster being fortified by the signing of CM Punk (and reportedly, Daniel Bryan), Jericho might feel that he could step away right now. Knowing the company would be in good hands in his absence.

It's doubtful, but always possible. Chris Jericho is still apparently signed with AEW into 2022, according to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. And it doesn't seem like he's interested in completely vanishing from the promotion any time soon.

Having said that, we've seen Chris Jericho 'disappear' before, only to shock us all by showing up in New Japan out of the blue. He could be ready to pull a David Copperfield for a few months, only to re-appear and provide us with yet another myriad of magical moments.

