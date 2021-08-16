AEW encouraging fans to learn the "Judas" lyrics ahead of this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite

AEW expects wrestling fans attending this week's show in Houston to know the lyrics to Chris Jericho's entrance theme.

The final labour of Jericho will come to pass this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, as Chris Jericho gets his long-awaited rematch with MJF. However, Jericho's Judas Effect finisher and entrance theme are banned.

While AEW can't encourage the use of a finisher that has been banned, it doesn't mean they can't ask their audience to learn the lyrics to "Judas" by Fozzy instead. Clearly, the company is hopeful fans will sing Jericho's theme without music on Dynamite this week, as seen from their tweet earlier this afternoon.

"Wednesday's #AEWDynamite, everything #Judas is banned. The last thing we'd wanna do is make @the_MJF angry, but suppose everyone read these lyrics & maybe sang as loud as they can in Houston, it could be a loophole to MJF's stipulation for his match with @IamJericho, right?" AEW said in a tweet earlier today.

MJF is not happy over AEW's tweet

MJF responded to the tweet within minutes, declaring his displeasure and demanding his lawyer, "Smart" Mark Sterling, get the tweet removed.

Sterling was quick on the case, threatening AEW with legal action if the tweet wasn't taken down, tweeting out:

"Take this down immediately. This is your first warning. I’ve filed a cease and desist to AEW on everything having to do with this song and you should be receiving the paperwork tomorrow. Do the right thing and we won’t have to take any more action," Mark Sterling tweeted to AEW.

As of this writing, the tweet from AEW remains intact, and it will be interesting to see what action MJF and Mark Sterling will attempt to take leading into Dynamite this Wednesday. This will certainly be a fun story to follow over the next couple of days.

