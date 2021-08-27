Backstage news on Chris Jericho's AEW contract status - Reports

Chris Jericho is putting his AEW career on the line against MJF at All Out; if he loses, he can never wrestle in All Elite Wrestling again.

With this stipulation coming to light, the status of Chris Jericho's contract with All Elite Wrestling has come into question, and we now have the latest information regarding that.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, putting his contract to be up in January of 2022. This is only a few months following his All Out match against MJF.

.@IAmJericho is proposing one more match with @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5. If he can't beat MJF, he will NEVER wrestle in #AEW again!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/yJeKbF3f7x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

Chris Jericho should be with AEW for a while longer

Despite that, Meltzer reports that there is a one-year option on Jericho's deal that Tony Khan can implement that will keep him with the company until January of 2023. It's more than like that's the direction Khan will take to keep Jericho locked in with All Elite Wrestling.

Given Chris Jericho's current storyline direction with MJF, it's difficult to believe that Jericho will actually lose this match at All Out.

Chris Jericho's cruise is also scheduled to set sail in October, and the thought of Jericho not wrestling a match on his own cruise seems extremely unlikely.

One positive about MJF losing at All Out will be an excuse to keep him out of the AEW Championship picture for a while longer, so nothing derails the eventual crowning of Hangman Page.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding Chris Jericho's status with All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think of Chris Jericho's AEW contract status? Do you think he'll re-sign with the company when his deal is up? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Rohit Mishra