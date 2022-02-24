MJF has proven he's the most important piece of AEW's roster

This week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman delivered what may possibly be the most gripping promo we've heard in years. It was likely the best microphone work that MFJ has ever executed, and that's really saying something.

Since the inception of AEW, the Long Islander has been recognized as one of the company's rising stars, but one of the best heels and talkers in the business.

He is a unicorn, a rarity in professional wrestling. In an era when most young stars are reciting their words as if there is a tele-prompter in the ring with them, MJF speaks passionately and from the heart. And usually, his first passion is hatred.

MJF's vitriol is legendary for the venom that he spews.

It's no hold barred when this talented young grappler has cold steel in his hands. MJF is most effective when he uses his words as weapons, and he's shown an ability to fire off insults like missiles. He might very well be the best in the world at dressing down his enemies until they are naked to the public.

This week on AEW Dynamite, we saw a different side of MJF

The three-time winner of the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring stood in the squared circle and bared his soul. Normally, Friedman would be hurling insults and telling an opponent how much better he is than them. But on this rare occasion, he appeared to be speaking from the heart.

He talked about CM Punk bringing out a picture of when he met a young MJF. He spun a story of being bullied and rejected as a child. He talked about growing up Jewish in an area that had very few people of the same religious and racial background. MJF mentioned being called ethnic slurs and having quarters thrown at him. He found solace in being a fan of pro wrestling.

It was a tragic tale of how cruel children can be, and how it became the main motivation for MJF to pursue his dream of being in the ring someday. Just like his hero, CM Punk.

He lamented how his idol was The Straight Edge Superstar. And when Punk walked away several years ago, it destroyed him. Max felt like he left all the fans behind, including him.

The moment was so genuinely moving, it brought tears to MJF's eyes as he was speaking, and it even prompted Punk to come to the ring.

"Is all that true?" Punk asked, as MJF has been known to play mind games. "What you said... Is it true?"

Quietly, and off the mic, MJF shook his head yes and confirmed it. What made this promo so brilliant is that you could tell the supposed villain was truthfully injecting things that really happened in his life.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It’s one of the best promo anyones ever cut. I mean seriously, this was an all time.



When this promo was over, I thought this is an all time classic promo, like the kind you’d remember for 20 years.”



- Dave Meltzer on MJF’s promo last night

(via WOR) “It’s one of the best promo anyones ever cut. I mean seriously, this was an all time. When this promo was over, I thought this is an all time classic promo, like the kind you’d remember for 20 years.”- Dave Meltzer on MJF’s promo last night(via WOR) https://t.co/zFOmTDgBTn

It was an excellent segment of AEW programming, and best of all: iit left both the fans and CM Punk conflicted. It forced us to see the heel in a whole new light.

This promo was a moment in time that left us questioning our reliance on the 'good guy vs. bad guy' dynamic, and keeping things as simple as that. It revealed the layers of a heel's persona, and what might motivate him to do the things he does. In essence, it made MJF seem more like a human being, and not just some rulebreaking robot.

Most importantly, what it shows us is that MJF is the most valuable commodity on the roster right now. He is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most effective communicator on wrestling television today.

And with all due respect to guys like CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson? MJF is the MVP of All Elite Wrestling.

Unlike those veteran names, MJF still has 20 years left on the odometer of his career. Someday, when the stars of the 2000's and 2010's are long gone, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will just be entering his prime. And if he is this fantastic right now, imagine how much better he's going to get in time.

Signing MJF to a long-term deal should be a priority right now. He is a modern-day Ric Flair, a franchise player who can work a program with anyone, based on his ability to set the stage with his promos. He's someone that you can build your entire organization around, and he proved that more than ever on Wednesday night.

This is what makes MJF such an important piece of AEW's puzzle, for today and years to come. When you hand him that microphone and he commands the crowd, he's better than everyone else... And he knows it.

Do you think MJF will be the AEW World Champion at some point in 2022? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

