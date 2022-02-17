AEW's Bryan Danielson has taken his heel character to a whole, new level

AEW's Bryan Danielson is on a roll right now, the likes of which we haven't seen since he launched the 'YES!' movement in WWE.

Danielson, now 40 years old, has pretty much done it all in the world of pro wrestling. He has wrestled all over the planet and for nearly every major promotion over the past 23 years.

The American Dragon went into the world's largest wrestling company and shocked the world by climbing to the top of the mountain there. Along the way, he became one of sports entertainment's most recognizable and respected superstars because of his undersized, underdog mentality. The fact that he happens to be the best grappler alive, can wrestle any style, and have a great match doesn't hurt his cause, either.

So when Bryan Danielson arrived on the scene in All Elite Wrestling, it wasn't surprising that their audience accepted him right away. He is yet another major name signed away from WWE, and he represents a big part of the ever-growing AEW.

When he turned heel and decimated the ranks of The Dark Order to gain a shot at AEW World Champion Adam Page, it was sheer brutality mixed with a devious brain. Danielson unleashed a demon inside, and he's been punishing his opponents ever since.

Bryan Danielson is a bona fide star, and he should be in the AEW title mix for the entire time he is with the promotion.

The TNT title is a perfect starting point for Danielson, as he could go out there every single week with a different opponent and have a classic. He could elevate the belt to the same status that Arn Anderson once did with the WCW World Television title: Showcasing the championship constantly, with a superior technician defending it on a regular basis.

At the same time, that may be setting the bar too low. The American Dragon has already proven, based on his incredible showdown with Hangman Adam Page that he could step into the top spot at any time. We're talking about one of the greatest of all time here, so sky is the limit for him in AEW.

This version of Bryan Danielson is measured, calculating and purposeful. He has that cold look in his eyes as he addresses his opponents and the audience. He's crafty and shows very little mercy on his opponents. He's relentless.

It's almost scary how such a nice guy in real life can transform into Darth Vader as soon as his music plays. But Bryan Danielson has that kind of intelligence and talent. He is on a teriffic run right now, playing the bad guy.

Danielson is currently wrapped up in an intriguing angle with fellow former WWE star Jon Moxley. Due to his presence, aura and (most importantly) skills on the microphone, Danielson is bringing out the best in Mox. It's become can't miss television, mostly because of that little guy from Washington who has conquered the world time and time again. He's just that good.

So is Bryan Danielson one of the best heels in the world right now? YES! YES! YES!

What do you think of Bryan Danielson's current character in All Elite Wrestling? Do you prefer him as a babyface or a heel? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

