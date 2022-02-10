Jon Moxley has had quite a journey during his time with AEW

To say Jon Moxley has been on a rollercoaster ride since joining AEW would be an understatement.

There have been a lot of highs and lows for Mox in the last 2 years as he has been to the top of the mountain and in the depths of the valley. Through it all, the former AEW World Champion continues to push on. That may be why his story is compelling.

Jon Moxley shocked the world when he popped up at AEW Double or Nothing

This was a huge night in pro wrestling history even before the first bell rang, as it was the first glance the world would get of this new promotion. The crowd was already hot following the main event featuring Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. But the arena erupted when Mox showed up and took everyone out.

This started the momentum that led Jon Moxley to the AEW World Championship and a solid run on top of the promotion. In the meantime, he was writing a book of his memoirs.

After dropping the belt, he bounced around a few storylines, including a notable one with Eddie Kingston. During this stretch, he battled in some of the wildest matches imaginable. The low point, however, was when he was involved in an exploding ring match where the ring didn't explode. No matter what was thrown his way, he seemed to embrace it and go with it as the ultimate team player.

Then suddenly, he checked into rehab.

Those that deal with addiction problems often say they feel like they have a demon that is following them around, determined to ruin their lives. For Mox, his demon was alcohol, and he made the conscious decision to do something about it. It was a tough call, considering The Wild Thing was at the height of his popularity with All Elite Wrestling. Walking away from that could have been a career killer.

Luckily, Mox returned better than ever and was embraced once again by the AEW audience. He came back looking leaner and much healthier than before. Once again, he received the same type of ovation he got at Double or Nothing 2019, but this time for a different reason: he had beaten his demon.

What comes down the road for Moxley is anyone's guess. For now, it appears he will be involved in a storyline with Bryan Danielson, leading to either a feud or a partnership. Either way, it should make for compelling television and an interesting angle between two of the best wrestlers in the world. No matter what happens, it won't be the old Jon Moxley in there. It will be the new and improved one.

Moxley's story is compelling, because in an industry that many consider to be "fake," he is real. He bared his soul to better himself as a man. He took a chance on his career to think about his family and their future. That alone makes him a champion in life.

