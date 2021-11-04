The outpouring of support for Jon Moxley has been heartwarming

Jon Moxley has always been one of AEW's most beloved and respected figures, and that has certainly been on display over the past day.

Mox, as we learned this week, decided to make the very difficult decision to check himself into a treatment center to deal with an alcohol addiction.

The AEW star not only made that decision, but he also had the courage to make it known to the public. Tony Khan made the announcement that Moxley was taking time away to seek some help.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

While the news shocked the wrestling world, the response from fans and fellow wrestlers has been tremendous. It goes on to show just how loved Mox is out of the ring, and how loyal and supportive the 'extended wrestling family' really is.

It's always easy to criticize a wrestler for many things. Maybe you don't like their in-ring style or a particular character they play. Or, perhaps you can't stand the angle they are in. Maybe you're sick of seeing them in the spotlight and being pushed too much. As a paying customer, that's always your right.

However, when it comes to their personal lives, most fans are respectful of the fact that these performers give their all to to entertain them. They bump, bleed and break their backs to put on a show that we all want to see.

But that often comes with a price. Pro wrestling is an incredibly tough, brutal business. Sometimes it's even harder on a performer mentally than it is physically. It can often lead to being in a dark place.

Fortunately for Jon Moxley, he's not only got a great support system in AEW, but he has plenty of support at home, too. And that starts with his loving wife, Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️ Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️

It was also evident on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite when CM Punk began his promo by asking the crowd to stop chanting his name and start yelling for Jon Moxley.

It was a heartwarming moment as the crowd grew louder and louder in a show of support for The Wild Thing.

Someday, we will see Jon Moxley back in AEW. Let's hope those are the brightest days of a fresh start.

