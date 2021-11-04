"I couldn't be more proud of him" - Renee Paquette thanks fans for supporting her husband

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette took to Twitter earlier today to thank fans for their support of her husband, Jon Moxley.

"Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more"

Last night, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan announced that the former AEW World Champion had entered inpatient treatment for alcohol addiction. Since then, both fans and colleagues of Moxley have flooded him and Renee with well wishes all over social media.

Conversely, this obviously means Moxley won't be competing in the World Title Eliminator Tournament semi-finals on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. He was originally scheduled to match up against Orange Cassidy. As of this writing, no replacement has been named for the once-"Lunatic Fringe" in the bout.

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette met while working for WWE

Paquette, who also hosts the Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, and Moxley were married in April of 2017, and had met while the two were still employed by WWE.

Going by the name 'Renee Young', she started with the company in 2012 after working as a presenter for The Score TV network in her home country of Canada.

Moxley, who went by the name Dean Ambrose while in the company, left WWE in 2019 after eight years, and debuted for AEW at Double or Nothing later that same year.

Renee Paquette would leave the company in 2020, though she did make a one off appearance in January the next year on an episode of FS1's WWE Backstage. They currently reside in Cincinnati, OH with their daughter, Nora.

All of us at Sportskeeda wish Jon, Renee, and their families and colleagues the best.

