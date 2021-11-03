Several top AEW stars send messages in support of Jon Moxley 

The wrestling world was in for a major surprise earlier today when AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol program.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that he shared the news publicly only because Jon Moxley allowed him to do so.

Furthermore, he wished Moxley a speedy recovery and reiterated how important a member he is of the AEW family. Khan added that the company stands with Moxley and his wife, Renee Paquette, as they shift their focus to recovery.

Moments after the announcement, many of Jon Moxley's AEW colleagues and well-wishers sent their best wishes. One of the biggest names to respond was WWE legend Mick Foley who lauded Moxley for making the bold decision to enter the rehabilitation program.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley

@JonMoxley twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision - and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision - and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette @JonMoxley twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Joey Janela, who alongside Jon Moxley has brought back deathmatch wrestling to prominence, shared a heartfelt message for his colleague. Janela tweeted that the former AEW Champion is a dear friend and added he's waiting with bated breath to see him wrestle again.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. I consider Jon a good friend of mine, generally a wonderful dude! Some of the stuff he’s done for others on the low is the stuff of legend and I hope to see him again soon! All the love to him and his family twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… I consider Jon a good friend of mine, generally a wonderful dude! Some of the stuff he’s done for others on the low is the stuff of legend and I hope to see him again soon! All the love to him and his family twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Top AEW star Thunder Rosa also reacted to the news, extending her love and support for Moxley. She added that though the journey ahead might be difficult, everyone in AEW stands besides Moxley and Paquette.

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. We all love you and support you Mox! This is a difficult journey but we are here for you and Renee! twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… We all love you and support you Mox! This is a difficult journey but we are here for you and Renee! twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Which other AEW star reacted to the Jon Moxley announcement?

Lio Rush also had a message for the former AEW Champion, writing that Moxley is a genuinely good person and that he's rooting for his quick recovery. FTR's Cash Wheeler and The Dark Order's Evil Uno shared their respects for Jon Moxley through their short tweets.

Indie wrestling standouts Danhausen and Bear Bronson also sent heartfelt wishes to Moxley. AEW veteran Taz, Kip Sabian, and Powerhouse Hobbs also made it known that they stand beside Jon Moxley at this time. Check out the heartwarming reactions of Moxley's colleagues below:

EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Much respect to Mox twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu… Much respect to Mox twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…

CASH @CashWheelerFTR Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. More respect than ever for Jon. twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… More respect than ever for Jon. twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon rules. Renee rules. Wishing everyone the best in this 🖤 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… Jon rules. Renee rules. Wishing everyone the best in this 🖤 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Bear Bronson @bearbronsonBC Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. All the respect in the world for Jon Moxley. twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… All the respect in the world for Jon Moxley. twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

ftw @OfficialTAZ Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. I have no doubt that Mox will succeed in his battle. Much respect Jon. 🙏 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… I have no doubt that Mox will succeed in his battle. Much respect Jon. 🙏 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. We ALL riding with ya MOX twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu… We ALL riding with ya MOX twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…

Everyone is with you ❤️ Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. True strength from @JonMoxley Everyone is with you ❤️ twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… True strength from @JonMoxley.Everyone is with you ❤️ twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. 🙏🏼💙 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… 🙏🏼💙 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Sportskeeda Wrestling also wishes and prays for Moxley's quick recovery. The AEW star is a true warrior, and his legions of fans will be waiting to catch him in action on their television screens every week.

Feel free to share your messages for Moxley in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh