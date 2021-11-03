Several top AEW stars send messages in support of Jon Moxley 

The wrestling world was in for a major surprise earlier today when AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol program.
Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that he shared the news publicly only because Jon Moxley allowed him to do so.
Furthermore, he wished Moxley a speedy recovery and reiterated how important a member he is of the AEW family. Khan added that the company stands with Moxley and his wife, Renee Paquette, as they shift their focus to recovery.
Moments after the announcement, many of Jon Moxley's AEW colleagues and well-wishers sent their best wishes. One of the biggest names to respond was WWE legend Mick Foley who lauded Moxley for making the bold decision to enter the rehabilitation program.
Joey Janela, who alongside Jon Moxley has brought back deathmatch wrestling to prominence, shared a heartfelt message for his colleague. Janela tweeted that the former AEW Champion is a dear friend and added he's waiting with bated breath to see him wrestle again.
Top AEW star Thunder Rosa also reacted to the news, extending her love and support for Moxley. She added that though the journey ahead might be difficult, everyone in AEW stands besides Moxley and Paquette.
Which other AEW star reacted to the Jon Moxley announcement?
Lio Rush also had a message for the former AEW Champion, writing that Moxley is a genuinely good person and that he's rooting for his quick recovery. FTR's Cash Wheeler and The Dark Order's Evil Uno shared their respects for Jon Moxley through their short tweets.
Indie wrestling standouts Danhausen and Bear Bronson also sent heartfelt wishes to Moxley. AEW veteran Taz, Kip Sabian, and Powerhouse Hobbs also made it known that they stand beside Jon Moxley at this time. Check out the heartwarming reactions of Moxley's colleagues below:
Sportskeeda Wrestling also wishes and prays for Moxley's quick recovery. The AEW star is a true warrior, and his legions of fans will be waiting to catch him in action on their television screens every week.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Feel free to share your messages for Moxley in the comments section below.
A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.