3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (February 23, 2022)

AEW Dynamite was presented live from Brideport, Connecticut, tonight, as the promotion continues to roll towards Revolution on March 6th.

It was a fast-paced night, kicking off with a tag team battle royal to see who would face Jurassic Express for the AEW World titles. It ended with a main event that progressed a very important storyline going forward.

In between, there was plenty of action and intrigue. As All Elite Wrestling will undoubtedly make some adjustments and roster changes in 2022, the events that unfold over the next few weeks will shape the company for the remainder of the year.

With so much to choose from, here are three big moments that told us a lot about this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and where things are going from here.

#3 The war of words between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston is going to get better as their feud progresses

The two veterans are at the top of the game in terms of being able to spew venom at their opponents' faces while cutting a promo.

The King and Le Champion are such contrasts in style in the ring, but they both know how to make a program feel 'real'. They both know how to toe the line between being the character they portray, while adding elements of their true personalities.

This week, we learned that Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will clash at AEW Revolution in what promises to be a wrestling match that breaks out into a fight. Expect the feud to get more and more personal as the two stars prepare to clash on March 6th.

#2 The Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley dynamic has been incredible and it's led to one of AEW's best storylines

This week, we saw Bryan Danielson continue on his path of destruction, laying waste to young Daniel Garcia. While the up-and-coming star certainly held his own against the former WWE Champion, it was The American Dragon who took the victory in the end.

The aftermath, however, was key to this segment. As 2point0 went after Danielson, Jon Moxley came in to make the save. After the former Shield member cleared the ring, he and Danielson agreed to have a match based on mutual respect at Revolution.

It looks more and more like they will come out of the event with some sort of uneasy partnership. This star-studded storyline is just getting started and should be entertaining in the weeks and months ahead.

#1 MJF’s promo was perhaps his strongest and most brilliant effort ever

To say that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has skills with a microphone in his hand is as simple as saying that fish like to swim. This young man displays a genuinely motivated character who is willing to be as brutally honest or verbally abusive as necessary.

MJF has now displayed a wide range of emotion and it’s becoming apparent that he has embraced his persona in a much stronger fashion than nearly every other performer in the world.

This week, the brash youngster practically held the audience in the palm of his hand as he sprinkled aspects of his real life into a wrestling promo. It was pure brilliance and a work of art in terms of adding to his angle with CM Punk.

Whatever happens from here, The Salt of the Earth has proven that he can carry the AEW World Championship down the road at some point and sell any card that he is main eventing. The young star will rule All Elite Wrestling some day.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

