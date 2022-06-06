WWE Superstar Theory is proving he can deliver in big matches

WWE hasn't always been right when it comes to choosing who their next big star is going to be. For every John Cena, there are a dozen Kevin Thorns. For whatever reason, some people shine under Vince McMahon's intense spotlight, while others melt from it.

The WWE United States Champion, Theory, happens to be the flavor du jour when it comes to being the company's newest pet project. At just 24-years-old, the youngster from Georgia has good looks, great in-ring skills, cocky charisma, and just the right amount of charisma and tons of untapped potential.

For decades, sports entertainers like Theory have looked to grab McMahon's mythical 'brass ring.' Sadly, most of them only get a fingertip on it before falling from grace.

However, the most successful stars all have one thing in common: They come through in big matches and big events.

It's true. Look at the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and you will see that they combine their ability to sell the match and then deliver the action. Theory has a real chance to be one of those kind of guys if he isn't rushed and is given the right amount of time to develop.

It doesn't hurt that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has endorsed the young star, either

Theory has been given a personal endorsement by the boss and appeared in several backstage segments with him. Theory was also McMahon's handpicked representative at WrestleMania 38, in a losing effort to Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee.

So, Theory has already taken the elevator to the top floor. You don't get much higher than living in a penthouse suite. And that's what working an angle with Vinny Mac represents.

But perhaps it was at this weekend's Hell in a Cell where we saw the true flashes of future brilliance out of Theory. As he defended his championship against Mustafa Ali, he took things up a notch. At that point, he also took a big step forward.

Theory has settled in now as a WWE Superstar. While he might have come off as a bit gun shy at first, he has clearly conquered that and is progressing nicely. WWE should have a real franchise player for years to come if they continue to provide him with quality angles and opponents.

In his match with Ali at Hell in a Cell, Theory portrayed his cocky heel character to perfection. He gave Ali just enough of the bout for the audience to believe the challenger could grab the gold before snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat. He rallied back, defeating Ali in the challenger's hometown. That's about as heelish as it gets, but Theory made sure to rub it in as much as possible.

It was a blueprint for the traditional wrestling heel. Unfortunately, it's one that many of today's young stars can't grasp or execute. And while Theory has nowhere near the promo skills of someone like MJF or The Miz, he can infuriate the crowd just enough to psychologically pull them into all the action. That's when he knows that he's got them where he wants them.

We need to see more matches from Theory like he had at WWE Hell in a Cell. Hopefully, the powers that be will see that and let him continue a nice long run with the United States Championship. In the meantime, the young star has to be considered one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcase next month.

From there? Theory can show us just how much of a big-match performer he really is. For today, for tomorrow... and hopefully for many years to come.

