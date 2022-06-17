Even as a heel, Chris Jericho still rocks in AEW

When AEW was launched in 2019, one of the names that put the company immediately on the map was Chris Jericho. The signing of the former multi-time WWE Champion and mainstream star added luster to an already loaded lineup.

For Jericho, AEW was like the last stop on a long rock and roll tour. This might be his last show ever, so he was planning on playing all his old hits. The man who has been known by such monikers as The Lionheart, Y2J, and many more continued to reinvent himself on a whole new stage.

With the spotlight upon him, Jericho produced another terrific performance at All Out 2019 when he defeated Hangman Adam Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. His faction, The Inner Circle, ruled over the promotion as its most dominant heel coalition. They feuded with The Elite for months before the conflict was resolved.

Then, like when any good song ends, there's only one thing to do. Flip the record over and listen to something different. In this case, it was Jericho sounding the trumpet that he had seen the error of his ways.

As he has done so many times in his storied career, Chris Jericho evolved once again, becoming one of the heroes of AEW

Jericho was betrayed by part of his faction when they branched off with MJF to form The Pinnacle. From there, he was immediately one of the top babyfaces in the company. Not only based on their respect for his legendary status, but because they absolutely despised MJF.

That left the Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla to pick up his axe once again and rock the house. As the odds became increasingly stacked against him, he received unmitigated support from the AEW audience. It was almost as if they were all holding up burning cigarette lighters, urging him to keep on going.

Even when there was no music in Jericho's ears, the people were there for him. It was like their hero had come home, and he had taught the world to sing... in perfect harmony.

This upbeat act would eventually give way to Jericho's dark side once again. That's sort of how it is when you're out there on the road all the time. You've got to change things up once in a while. Maybe it's a whole new track, or just a re-mix, but you've got have something fresh every now and then.

While the encore performance by Chris Jericho in AEW has been criticized by some, the performer is still respected by most fans. They realize that, much like the Rolling Stones, he probably can't give you the same show he did 25 years ago, but he's still a classic.

Yes, Jericho is older and he doesn't have the same hairline he used to. But neither does Jimmy Buffet, and he can still manage to take us to Margaritaville every single time.

That's what Jericho has represented for All Elite Wrestling in his three years with the promotion: a proven presence.

He's as steady as a drumbeat, and can change up his pace and tempo at any time. Like when you put money into the jukebox to hear your favorite song? Jericho always strikes the right chords, and you always get your money's worth.

