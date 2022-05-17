Kevin Owens is often underrated as a WWE Superstar

Kevin Owens was a highly-regarded indie grappler when he signed with WWE in the summer of 2014. He established himself as a former Ring of Honor World Champion and was a star in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and International Wrestling Syndicate.

Prior to his WWE experience, Owens had been criticized by several promoters for his physique. He didn't possess the bodybuilder look that many of his contemporaries like to show off, but there was one thing that he could flat out do as well as anyone: wrestle.

Owens' tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment is well-documented. He's held the Universal Championship, has been involved in terrific programs with the likes of Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho and shook the label of being 'lazy' due to his build.

KO is easily one of the most versatile performers in the world today. He can work with bigger opponents and still keep pace with cruiserweights and high-flyers. While not considered a technical wizard, his reportoire of slams and suplexes boasts a unique blend of impact and electricity. He certainly packs a wallop when he lays a move in.

Yet, for some reason, Kevin Owens always seems to find himself on the second tier of WWE Superstars

To say that Owens has been disrespected or mistreated by the promotion would be disingenuous. He's obviously done well in terms of his in-ring success and was reportedly well compensated when he signed a contract extension recently.

He was also placed into a terrific opportunity at this year's WrestleMania, being the trusted opponent in what appears to be Stone Cold Steve Austin's final match.

Owens is also very much at home with WWE. He's comfortable on the microphone and on promos and seems generally accepted and liked backstage. So it's not really a matter of his environment.

Perception is more the enemy to The Prizefighter than anything else, really. In the eyes of many fans and observers, Owens is an overachiever who is not on the same level as guys like Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns. He's considerd a B+ player by some, while all the aforementioned names are graduating with honors.

It's a shame that Kevin Owens may not ever get the same level of adulation that many of his fellow Superstars have. He's a truly unique talent who can do a little bit of everything pretty well... and some things exceptionally.

Once it's all said and done, Owens will be a WWE Hall of Famer and will be remembered as one of the best performers of his generation. So, why does it feel like we overlook him so much right now?

What do you think of Kevin Owens' career in WWE thus far? Has he been undervalued in terms of his talent? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

