Sami Zayn continues to be one of WWE's most versatile performers

When Sami Zayn joined WWE in 2013, no one was exactly sure what to expect. Would he sink, or would he swim?

He rose to prominence as the masked character El Generico, but in WWE, he would take the hood off and wrestle as a different character. It was a leap forward for the young athlete, as he had already made his name in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Ring of Honor, and several independent promotions. But could the high-flying young star soar through the WWE Universe in the same way?

Nine years later, the answer is an unequivocal 'yes.' Not only did Zayn cross the bridge to greener pastures, but he's also made quite a lovely home for himself there. The veteran grappler is a multi-time champion in WWE and is one of the pillars of the company's current roster.

During his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, he's tagged and feuded with his real-life best friend Kevin Owens and formed alliances with several of his roster members. He's wrestled in almost every high-profile card the promotion has staged in the past several years and has shown that he can hang with the biggest names in the business.

He has countless accomplishments in WWE and continues to add to his resume every single week. He's been with the organization for nearly ten years and still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Without a doubt, the native of Laval, Quebec, Canada, seems to be on pace for a Hall of Fame ring someday.

2022 has already been quite a year for Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been on quite a roll in the early stages of this year, winning the Intercontinental Title and getting tons of television time in the process. He's cut some of the best promos in WWE and sounded both funny and believable at the same time.

He's even been involved in an angle where he got crushed by Brock Lesnar. They don't have a higher status than that!

Despite his WrestleMania 38 loss to 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville, expect Zayn to bounce back. After all, it took all of Knoxville's buddies and a ton of gimmick props to beat him, including a giant mousetrap - which is a historic first in terms of sports-entertainment history.

Zayn's value to the company is in his versatility. Not just in the ring but out of it as well. He can fly from the top rope or go down to the mat with a nice mix of technical maneuvers. For his size, he's a credible brawler and knows how to pace a match as well as anyone.

Sami can work as a natural babyface, but he's even better in the role of a heel. He's fantastic on the mic, blending comedy, buffoonery, seriousness, and lunacy. He's a literal potpourri of pro wrestling talent.

As truly one of today's most unique performers, Sami Zayn is like a utility man: You can put him in any role, and you know he will do well. That reliability goes a long way.

It will be interesting to see where things go for Sami Zayn in 2022. From the looks of things, he's on his way to the Hall of Fame when his remarkably versatile career finally ends.

Could Sami Zayn be WWE Universal Champion someday? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

